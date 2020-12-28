Security The number of police home alarms was higher than normal Christmas – especially the number of alarms due to noise and disturbing behavior

There were more police home alerts this Christmas than usual. However, the number of alerts related to domestic violence decreased slightly from last year.

The police the number of home alarms has risen just over a quarter this year across the country. Compared to last year, home alarms due to noise and disturbing behavior increased particularly much in 2020.

The increase in noise is explained by the shift of the celebration from bars and restaurants to private homes due to corona restrictions.

Police Inspector of the Police Board Marko Savolainen said last week For HS, the police anticipate that the number of alarms at Christmas time will also increase compared to normal.

“Christmas time is notoriously lively on the home alarm front. I think there will be more alarms this year than usual. There are many expectations and hopes for Christmas that may not come true. It can be seen as a dispute, ”Savolainen said.

Prognosis held Christmas its holy place, for between 23 and 27. In December, police home alarms came to 1,609, which is 260 more alarms than last year in the same period.

“[Kotihälytysten] the number has been somewhat larger than usual, ”confirms Savolainen.

However, the number of alerts related to domestic violence has declined somewhat since last Christmas. As throughout 2020, the number of increased alarms has been due to disturbance behavior and noise.

“The biggest growth is from disturbing noise. This is usually a task that is caused by a neighbor, ”says Savolainen.

“This follows the general statistics for the interest year.”

There were 437 noise-related alarm tasks at Christmas last year, compared to 649 this year.

At home annoying noise and other harassment has increased this year as people spend more time at home than usual. While many spend Christmas at home anyway, the Corona Year may have added to that as well.

Noise outside in the evenings and on weekends can cause extra tension in a usually quiet neighborhood.

“People have not been able to move freely abroad or at home. When everyone is in the corner of the house, it may explain that some noise or noise from a neighbor has been perceived as annoying, ”says Savolainen.

According to Savolainen, the increase in alerts and quarrels is characteristic of the holiday season. There are special expectations for Christmas and failure to do so can lead to disputes at home.

The highest number of alerts was in cities and large agglomerations.

“Sure, there is a home gig elsewhere as well, but the disturbing noise requires the neighborhood,” says Savolainen.

Traditionally in the new year, there have been more home alarms, says Savolainen.

The noise and disturbing behavior of the New Year celebration has also received numerous alerts in previous years. Even if fewer major home parties are held this year than usual, many families and groups may celebrate in private homes for longer than normal.

“Usually people have gone from home to church to watch the fireworks. If these are left out and we are in the same group, the hustle and bustle can be quite tired after a while, ”Savolainen estimates.

In the metropolitan area Christmas was quite peaceful this year.

The total number of home alarm tasks was at about the same level as in the previous Christmas. However, the noise-related alarms increased compared to the previous Christmas, says the high commissioner Jussi Päivänsalo From the Western Uusimaa Police Department.

“Disruption tasks, where a person is disrupted at home or in a private home, have increased. Even almost doubled since last Christmas, ”says Päivänsalo.

With the exception of home alarm tasks, Christmas was quiet.

“Overall, the number of tasks has decreased,” says Päivänsalo.

Southwest Finland the police Christmas was busy, report police. Between Christmas Eve and Sunday morning, police had a total of 834 alert tasks, which was nearly a hundred more than at the same time last year. In the region of Southwest Finland, one in five of the alarm tasks was a home alarm and in Satakunta one in ten.

“It is related to this Korona era,” says the commissioner Joni Saarimäki About the police in southwestern Finland.

“Yes, a lot of people today go to restaurants on Christmas Eve, not to mention Christmas Day or Midsummer’s Day. When restaurants are not open, people use alcohol at home and there is disagreement and noise. ”

According to Saarimäki, the number of all home alarm tasks in the region of Southwest Finland increased by a fifth this Christmas compared to a normal Christmas. There was an increase in alerts related to both domestic violence and noise or harassment.

“Pretty much both are, maybe a little more noise gigs,” says Saarimäki.