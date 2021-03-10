Security The Norwegian Parliament was the target of another hacking through Microsoft Exchange vulnerabilities

According to the Cyber ​​Security Center, dozens of Finnish organizations have also been targeted.

10.3. 19:09

Norwegian the great parliament has been the target of a new breach. The previous attack was made seven months ago and was then placed in the account of a Russian hacker group known as Fancy Bear.

The Grand Chamber says in its opinion, the extent or factors of the new breakthrough are not yet known, but it is not believed to be related to the previous blow. The hackers have exploited vulnerabilities in Microsoft Exchange servers.

“The threat image is changing rapidly and becoming more and more challenging. This blow shows that hacking can, at worst, have consequences for democratic processes, ”said the President. Tone Wilhelmsen Trøen.

The attack has been reported to the police.

Cyber ​​Security Center warned Finnish organizations Exchange server vulnerabilities earlier this week.

According to the Center, all organizations that have used or are using an Exchange server must, in principle, assume that they have been the subject of a successful hack.

The case acutely affects up to hundreds of organizations in Finland. There are already dozens of data breaches known that have been exploited. The police will find out the perpetrator or factors.

The phenomenon is global and the authorities of several countries have issued warnings. Specialist at the Cyber ​​Security Center Juha Tretyakov said on Monday to HSthat U.S. experts have estimated the threat to affect hundreds of thousands of organizations internationally.

Cyber ​​Security Center has published guidelines how organizations can look for signs of vulnerability in their systems.