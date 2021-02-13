Security The head of Supo warned at Yle to increase the security of the 5g network in the coming years

According to Antti Pelttar, certain authoritarian states have tried to catch up with Finland’s critical infrastructure.

Security police master Antti Pelttari warned in Yle’s interview with Yle Ykkösaam on Saturday that the role of the 5g network in national security will be emphasized in the coming years.

“At the end of this decade, the 5g network will be the platform on which society as a whole operates in practice,” Pelttari said.

“That’s why it’s important that network management isn’t in the hands of those who can make an impact. #

According to Pelttar, in the coming years most of society’s functions will be built on the 5g network, from traffic to communications and telecommunications networks. In a crisis situation, the whole society could thus, in theory, be paralyzed via the network.

Yle highlighted in the discussion the Chinese network company Huawei, which has been banned by some countries for its 5g networks due to security concerns.

According to Pelttar, the security aspect of the 5g network is not about an individual company or state, but about the structure of the network and its effects. Under current law, devices that may pose a security risk must not be plugged into the network.

Pelttari said Ylelle in the past that certain authoritarian states have sought to gain access to Finland’s critical infrastructure. According to Pelttar, the activity does not necessarily involve a crime, but can be, for example, legal shopping.

“However, such projects can have such effects on national security that it is necessary to obtain information about,” Pelttari told Yle.

According to Pelttar, the pursuit of critical infrastructure is a matter of great power.

“For example, China has openly expressed its desire to become a leading superpower. Great power has global interests, ”and interests in Finland even then.

Pelttari also pointed out in the interview that in authoritarian countries the state is able to influence the activities of companies quite directly.

“This is a change from the past, and I think this needs to be taken into account when making important decisions about, for example, 5g network suppliers.”