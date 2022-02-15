Security The European Data Protection Supervisor calls for a ban on Pegasus spyware in the EU

Finnish diplomats have also been spy on the Pegasus program. In addition, numerous business leaders, researchers, civil servants and country leaders have been victims of the program.

European the union’s data protection commission is calling for a ban on the Pegasus malware, developed by the Israeli NSO Group and used by several countries, Reuters reports.

In January, it was reported that Finnish diplomats have been espioned With Pegasus. Last summer, it was revealed that the program has spy on hundreds of business leaders, researchers, government officials, presidents and prime ministers, for example. They have also fallen victim to spyware Israeli citizens, including the son of the country’s former prime minister.

The program can be used to decrypt messages, photos and emails, record calls, secretly activate microphones and cameras, and track user movement.

Data Protection Officer said on Tuesday that the use of Pegasus could lead to “an unprecedented level of intrusion, which could disrupt the privacy of our daily lives”.

A ban on the development and deployment of Pegasus and similar programs in the EU would be the most effective way to protect fundamental rights and freedoms, according to the EDPS.

UFO Group has said it cannot reinforce or deny Pegasus customers, but NSO’s customers are known to be numerous more or less undemocratic states that have used the tool to spy on the opposition, human rights activists and the media.

The list of European countries includes Hungary and Poland.

The NSO has stated that it is no longer involved in any way in the operation of the system after the system has been sold to customers.