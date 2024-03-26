Security | Supo: We should be prepared for Russia's malicious activity – HS will show the press conference live at 10 o'clock

The yearbook of the Protection Police characterizes the state of Russia in straightforward terms. Supo's annual review will be published at 10 a.m. HS will show IS's live broadcast of the event in this article.

Russia and the Russian threat have been featured in Supo's publications in recent years. Last spring, Supo told in his yearbook that he had halved the number of professional spies in Russia.

In the national security review published last fall Supo evaluatesthat the threat of intelligence and influence targeting Finland's critical infrastructure has increased, and that Russia would be ready to take action against Finland if it deems it necessary.

Russia is Finland's most significant security threat and weak relations with it are the new normal, but it is nothing more than a tangle of nasty plans.

This is how you can summarize the main message of the annual review published by the National Protection Police (Supo) on Tuesday. It describes Russia, which started the war of aggression, and its importance for Finland's security in relatively direct terms.

“Russia's influence on Finland will probably be more active than what Finns are used to before the Russian war of aggression,” the book states.

This has already been seen with the closure of the St. Petersburg consulate and the changed operating models of the eastern border.

Supo estimates that Russia will be a headache for Finland in the near future, but the situation is not exceptional, as many European countries have lived in a similar situation for a long time.

“As Finland's border neighbor and a country at war in Europe, Russia is the most significant threat to Finland's national security. However, Russia's main attention is elsewhere than in Finland, and a military threat is not likely in the near future,” Supo believes.

It also points out that its powers of influence in Finland, for example, are being eaten up by its military actions in Ukraine.

Soldiers of the Russian army prepared for a parade in Moscow last April. In recent years, the Russian threat has been highlighted in Supo's reports.

Interesting the yearbook contains the words in which Supo belittles the Russian threat. It considers that its border is also within the power of Russia.

“Russia is sometimes portrayed in the public debate as a superior influencer that pulls the strings and weaves detailed plans spanning decades. In reality, Russia is not very good at developing new methods of influence or at carefully targeting its activities,” the book states.

And this is how Supo justifies: Russia often acts and then sees what happens. It doesn't always understand Western societies and it doesn't know how to anticipate Western reactions very well.

However, according to Supo, Russia's influence should not be underestimated. It is skilled at seizing opportunities and it may sometimes almost by accident manage to pick up crumbs of benefit for itself.

“Often it is enough for Russia to create uncertainty and confusion.”

In order to understand the Russian state leadership, Supo serves a variety of dishes. Russia considers itself a great power, although in reality, according to Supo, Russia's influence will inevitably decrease.

“Russia is a strongly declining economy that relies on oil while the rest of the world is transitioning to renewable energy sources.”

As a great power, it considers that it has greater rights than others, but at the same time the world is full of threats to it. Supo points out that this is also how it perceives Finland. Finland is not the object of its main attention, but the threat to Russia is what passes over the eastern border, i.e. EU influence, Western propaganda and other things that are unpleasant to the leadership.

“Russia regards Finland as an unfriendly state and targets Finland with espionage and wide-ranging influence. It is necessary to be prepared for malicious activity, now and in the long term,” says the Acting Director of the Protection Police directly in the book. master Teemu Turunen.

The cyber world and critical infrastructure are the target of threats. At the same time, instrumented immigration is a good way to keep Finland on its toes, he states.

Last year, Finland was able to stop Russian espionage in Finland with counterintelligence work, the expulsion of intelligence officers and a strict visa policy, he lists, but reminds that the neighbor's intelligence should not be underestimated.

Acting Supon chief Teemu Turunen.

Turunen also points out a possibility that can target Finns as well: hostage diplomacy, in which a prisoner exchange would be used. Finns can now face charges of espionage or other pressure in Russia, he states.

In the previous world model, the top of the yearbook would have been estimates related to the threat of terrorism in Finland. Now they will only come after the Russia considerations.

With four steps on the threat scale, the threat of terrorism is now level two, i.e. increased. According to the book, there are extreme right-wing and radical Islamists in Finland who have the desire and ability for violence. There are about 350 of them.

Supo sees attacks as unlikely in the near future, but considers it most likely that these attacks against minorities and political enemies would be carried out by individual supporters of ideologies or small groups.

Organized far-right movements do not pose a terrorist threat now, but create a breeding ground for radicalization.

The threat of radical Islamist terrorism has remained unchanged in Finland, Supo characterizes. The movement vibrates online and can be seen there as the transfer of funds and the spread of ideology. It uses encrypted instant messaging applications and chat groups.

“People who are radicalized online may follow the propaganda of several radical Islamist terrorist organizations and have no clear loyalty to one organization.”

As is traditional, the book also contains a hopeful message for Finns. It is served by acting Chief Turunen.

“In the midst of worrisome developments, it is good to remember that Finns are quite safe. As the threats became visible, the unity and determination of the Finns have only strengthened. Finland is well prepared. NATO membership provides protection against the most serious threats of all.”