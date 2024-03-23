Security | Supo: The mass shooting in Moscow does not affect the threat of a terrorist attack in Finland so far

In Finland, radical Islamist activities are mainly focused on various support activities, such as financing terrorism.

of Moscow Friday's mass shooting does not affect the threat of a terrorist attack in Finland so far, the protection police (supo) tells STT.

Supo says that the Finnish authorities also closely monitor attacks that take place abroad and assess their possible effects on Finland.

“Although terrorist activities and networks typically cross national borders, the situation in each country is unique and the situation in a neighboring country is not directly comparable to another country,” says supo by email.

In Finland, radical Islamist activities are mainly focused on various support activities, such as financing terrorism and spreading propaganda.

Terrorism in Finland, the threat has been at level two on a four-point scale for several years, i.e. increased. According to Supo, the most significant terrorist threat is posed by individuals and small groups with extreme right-wing or radical-Islamist ideologies. Supo introduced a four-step terrorism threat assessment in 2017.

Supo is not commenting on the threat of ISIS in Finland, but on the general threat of radical Islamist terrorism in Europe.

“In Europe, the threat of a terrorist attack motivated by radical Islam has intensified last year. Among other things, it has been influenced by the desecration of Korans in Europe and the conflict between Israel and the terrorist organization Hamas that started in October 2023. However, Isis is not the only actor here.”

The situation in Gaza and the calls for revenge attacks appearing in the propaganda of radical Islamist terrorist organizations can inspire individual actors to commit damage or violence, especially against targets representing Israel or Jews.

“Hate speech directed at Muslims and calling for violence has also increased in Western countries after the attack by Hamas,” Supo continues.

Isis-K has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack in Moscow. It is the Afghan and Pakistani branch of the extremist organization ISIS, also known as Vilayat Khorasan.

According to Supo, it is still too early to publicly assess the author.

“In the fight against terrorism, international cooperation is very close, but all our international cooperation must be kept secret.”