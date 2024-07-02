Erick Coser, one of the founders of Gabriel, a company that makes security cameras integrated with artificial intelligence, spoke to PodSonhar this Tuesday (2.Jul.2024)

A Gabriela security camera startup integrated with artificial intelligence software, has already helped to exonerate people accused in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, locations where the company operates. According to the CEO, Erick Coserthe project also helped in the investigation of at least 5,000 cases in the 2 States.

The company began its operations in 2020, initially in Rio de Janeiro, and 1 year later it also began operating in São Paulo.

There are two camera models: one that the businessman calls the “traditional chameleon” and the “max chameleon”, with a more robust structure. The monthly price of the product varies from R$300 to R$700.

The businessman said that the startup created a kind of partnership with public security authorities to send images of the crime to the police as soon as an incident is identified.

In January, it raised R$35 million in an investment round to accelerate its expansion. “We want to help Justice to function. We are a great partner of the State”said Coser.

Gabriel’s CEO spoke to PodDream this Tuesday (2.Jul.2024). The podcast is a partnership with Entrepreneurial Power. Presented by student Miguel Carvalho, the episode is available on the YouTube channel of Poder360.

Watch (45min39s):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3a03FweI25E

About Gabriel

The startup’s name alludes to the “Archangel Gabriel,” according to Coser. The company installs security cameras from a protected area that aims to help competent authorities search for stolen or robbed vehicles and understand the dynamics of crimes through artificial intelligence. All installed cameras are interconnected.

Gabriel’s X-ray