Security | “Someone call the emergency center”, shouted the bus driver to the passengers in Tampere – The enraged passenger threatened to kill

If there is a disturbance on the bus or trolley, the fastest way to get help is to call 112.

To Tampere Nyssen bus drivers do not have a safety button in the cab. If there is an emergency, one of the passengers must call 112.

“Someone call the emergency center,” the driver shouted to the passengers one weekday evening in October, when a furious male passenger threatened to kill the driver and tried to force his way through the security complex.

Everything happened quickly.

The events started at the Koskipuisto stop and ended at the bus station. At the bus station, the driver stops the car and opens the doors.

Almost all passengers disembark. The driver orders the rioter to get out of the car, he leaves still threatening the driver.

“These types of cases are very rare,” says the operational manager Jaakko Rantala from Pohjolan Liikente. The incident happened while it was operating on the public transport route of Nyssen, i.e. the Tampere region.

The drivers work in a safety cab, which is very durable. For example, glass does not break into pieces like ordinary glass.

Jaakko Rantala, operational manager of Pohjola transport, shows how to open the door in an emergency. First, the emergency release is turned and then the door is pulled open.

Nyssen’s different operators have their own systems for handling serious situations. Pohjola transport drivers report dangerous situations either by telling a supervisor or by making a report. “All events are recorded. They are processed and possible follow-up and development measures are evaluated,” says Rantala.

Pohjolan Liikenne operates eight lines in Tampere, and serious disruptive behavior is very rare.

Passengers on Nyssen’s buses and trams find the ride very safe. Planning Manager Juha-Pekka Häyrynen About public transport in the Tampere region, Nyssestä says that in a customer satisfaction survey, safety in trams gets a rating of 4.6–4.7 and in buses around 4.4. The rating range is 1–5, where 5 is the best.

Open is that some families living along trolley line 3 have a policy that children do not use the trolley after 6 p.m., e.g. when returning from a hobby.

The trolleys, especially on line 3, are patrolled by security guards on weekends and public holidays, usually between 21:00 and 06:00.

“There are sometimes disturbances on line 3 on weekends and evenings, when the route is more spacious. There are rarely serious cases,” says the operational manager Jonna Anttila From Tampereen Raitiotie oy.

“We are following the situation closely,” says Anttila.

Trolley drivers have the option to order orderlies at the train station and Hervantasekus stop if necessary. During this autumn, requests have been made about twice a week.

By October 10 this year, there have been 65 reports of disorderly conduct on the trolley. Notifications include requests from orderlies and cases where other passengers or the driver have been warned.

There are approximately seven of these notification of disorderly conduct per month. On average, more than one million trolley trips are made per month.

“We go through the problems of the previous week every week in the weekly meetings of the board, when necessary we react to individual cases or if the number of cases starts to rise significantly,” says Anttila.

There are no similar statistics for buses at the level of Nysse.

“Safety button there have been proposals this year”, says Häyrynen. “Especially from the drivers.”

Now drivers can contact the traffic control, but it is not a security service. The situation is the same in the truck, the drivers can connect to the control center.

Rantala of Pohjola Transport says that a call to 112 usually brings help quickly – probably faster than a security button going to a security shop.

Some public transport vehicles have recording camera surveillance.

The tram driver is more protected than bus drivers, he is in an isolated space. The driver can see into the cabin with cameras.

Each carriage has an emergency button, which the passenger can use to contact the driver. It has been actively used in various exceptional situations in the carriage, for example if someone falls.

Through the on-board computer, drivers can, among other things, get in touch with the traffic control and can monitor camera views.

Fact Instructions for calling for help announce disturbances and deviations immediately to the driver. If you call the emergency center directly, tell the driver. Call to the emergency center’s number 112 in the case of an illness, fire, threatening situation or violence in a means of transport or at a stop. Call to the emergency center also if it is a situation where the driver is unable to call. Source: nysse.fi/turvallissi