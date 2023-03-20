AIn view of the tense security situation, representatives of the Palestinians and Israel want to create a basis for direct negotiations with regular meetings. The goal is a “comprehensive, just and lasting peace,” it said in a joint statement after talks in Sharm el-Sheikh on Sunday. A new mechanism is intended to help “contain and counteract violence, incitement and inflammatory statements and actions”. Results should therefore be available at the next meeting in April, which is also to take place in Sharm el Sheikh.

High-ranking representatives from the USA, Jordan and Egypt also took part in the deliberations. It took place a few days before the start of the Muslim month of fasting, Ramadan. In recent years, tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have mostly increased during this period. A meeting in the same format a few weeks ago in Akaba, Jordan, was presumably the first direct meeting of this kind in the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians in years.

In the statement released by the Foreign Ministry in Cairo, Israelis and Palestinians again pledged to suspend “unilateral action” for three to six months. As before, they did not give any details. Israel again pledged not to hold discussions about building new settlements in the West Bank for four months and not to approve new settlement outposts for six months.

The security situation in Israel and the Palestinian territories has been tense for a long time. Since the beginning of the year, 13 Israelis and one Ukrainian have been killed in Palestinian attacks. In the same period, 85 Palestinians lost their lives, for example in confrontations with the Israeli army or in their own attacks.







Almost at the same time as the meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh, an Israeli was seriously injured in a suspected Palestinian attack in the West Bank, according to paramedics.

Israel conquered the West Bank and East Jerusalem in 1967. More than 600,000 Israeli settlers live there today. The Palestinians claim the territories for an independent state of Palestine with the Arab-influenced eastern part of Jerusalem as the capital.