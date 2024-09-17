Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe said the suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was armed when a Secret Service agent spotted him and shot him.

“The suspect, who did not have the former president in his sights, did not fire,” he added.

“We have no information at this time that he (the suspect) acted with the assistance of anyone else,” Jeffrey Veltri, the FBI official in charge of the investigation, said at a news conference at the West Palm Beach County Mayor’s Office in Florida.

“The suspect was not about to shoot, and we arrested him and brought him to justice,” said local police chief Rick Bradshaw.

According to the conclusions reached by tracking his phone, the suspect spent nearly 12 hours around Trump’s golf club before he was spotted.

The suspect was charged Monday with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon with a serial number erased, during his first appearance before a federal judge in Florida.

Ruth is expected to face additional charges at a later hearing.

In the first brief session, the accused appeared calm and answered “yes” in a low tone to several questions directed to him by the judge.

The FBI said Trump, the former president and Republican candidate for the November 5 election, appeared to have been the target of an assassination attempt, and his campaign said he was unharmed.