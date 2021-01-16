While ensuring security at the inauguration of US President-elect Joseph Biden, the American authorities are ready for the emergence of extremists and ultra-right forces. This was announced by Matthew Miller, head of the Secret Service in the Capital District of Columbia on Friday, January 15th.

“I have not heard that someone [из представителей радикальных групп] raised his hands and declared: “We will be here.” But we are ready for them to be, ”said Miller, FBI Director Christopher Ray, when asked if extremists and far-right movements, including the Proud Boys, could appear in Washington. January 20th.

He noted that the FBI is actively verifying information, including monitoring social networks and the Internet. In addition, Miller said that it is necessary to prevent the “chaos and violations of the law” that occurred during the riots in the American capital last week. swissinfo.ch…

Earlier, on January 14, it became known that a US National Guard fighter was arrested in the state of Virginia in connection with the assault on Congress. Corporal of the National Guadia Jacob Fracker is accused of deliberate entry into prohibited territory and hooliganism.

On January 6, supporters of the incumbent US President Donald Trump staged riots in Washington. During the protests, they broke into the Capitol. There were clashes with the police, during which dozens of people were injured on both sides. Five people died, including one of the law enforcement officers.

The US Congress approved the election of Democrat Joe Biden as President of the United States on January 7. His inauguration is scheduled for January 20.