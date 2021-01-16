While ensuring security at the inauguration of US President-elect Joseph Biden, the American authorities are ready for the emergence of extremists and ultra-right forces. This was announced by Matthew Miller, head of the Secret Service in the Capital District of Columbia on Friday, January 15th.
“I have not heard that someone [из представителей радикальных групп] raised his hands and declared: “We will be here.” But we are ready for them to be, ”said Miller, FBI Director Christopher Ray, when asked if extremists and far-right movements, including the Proud Boys, could appear in Washington. January 20th.
He noted that the FBI is actively verifying information, including monitoring social networks and the Internet. In addition, Miller said that it is necessary to prevent the “chaos and violations of the law” that occurred during the riots in the American capital last week. swissinfo.ch…
Earlier, on January 14, it became known that a US National Guard fighter was arrested in the state of Virginia in connection with the assault on Congress. Corporal of the National Guadia Jacob Fracker is accused of deliberate entry into prohibited territory and hooliganism.
On January 6, supporters of the incumbent US President Donald Trump staged riots in Washington. During the protests, they broke into the Capitol. There were clashes with the police, during which dozens of people were injured on both sides. Five people died, including one of the law enforcement officers.
The US Congress approved the election of Democrat Joe Biden as President of the United States on January 7. His inauguration is scheduled for January 20.
The Congress began a discussion on the issue of approving the results of the presidential elections. After some time, the protesters broke through the police cordon at the Capitol
Police used tear gas after several fights inside the Capitol
The US Congress has suspended the election debate in the US state of Arizona, and US Vice President Mike Pence has been moved from the Capitol to safety.
Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser has requested the deployment of a National Guard at the Capitol. Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi sent a similar request. However, according to media reports, the Pentagon rejected the request from the Washington authorities. Later, Donald Trump ordered to send the National Guard to the US capital
Supporters of the current US President Donald Trump were able to break into the Capitol. Some of them climbed the walls, entered the balconies of the building
A fight broke out between law enforcement officers and demonstrators, and the sounds of shooting were heard. At least one woman was injured. Also in the Capitol building, one of the protesters was shot in the chest. In addition, it is known that several police officers were injured. US Vice President Mike Pence said protesters who broke into the building will be held accountable
Due to protests by Trump supporters, a curfew was imposed in Washington from 6:00 pm Wednesday, January 6, until 6:00 am Thursday, January 7. During these hours, no one, except for persons appointed by the mayor and media representatives, should move on foot or by any transport around the city.
The protests were preceded by a statement by US President Donald Trump, who called on Vice President Mike Pence to show “exceptional courage” and to review the election results at a joint meeting of both houses of Congress.
Following the outbreak of the riots, US President Donald Trump tweeted for calm amid protests in Washington, asking not to use violence. He called the Republicans “the party of law and order” and asked to “keep the peace”
