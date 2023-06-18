Security | Serious safety deficiencies in the Stella rowing motorboat

Water can get into the boat or it can capsize if all the passengers get on one side of the boat.

18.6. 21:24

Stella Important safety deficiencies have been detected in the 380 rowing motor boat, says STT. The boat does not meet the stability requirements set for it and can fill with water and capsize.

The tests carried out by the authorities revealed that the boat may capsize or fill with water when the permitted number of people in the boat is on the edge of the boat. The boat therefore does not meet the necessary side load requirements.

To the boat owners should contact the manufacturer at [email protected] or the nearest dealer. You can get more detailed information from the manufacturer’s website www.stellaboats.com.

Stella 380 rowing motor boats have been sold between 2017 and 2022.

A warning sticker must be affixed to the boat, which warns of capsizing and filling with water, as well as a sticker stating that the air float must not be punctured.