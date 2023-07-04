Security sector | The ombudsman found several problems with the activities of law enforcers in Helsinki’s most central places

The Parliament’s ombudsman found problems with the control of public order in Helsinki’s central public spaces.

Parliamentary ombudsman Petri Jääskeläinen found problems with the activities of the security guards at Helsinki Central Station and the Kamppi center and the detention facilities. He made inspection visits in March.

The general facilities of the railway station are managed by Avarn Security, and Securitas is responsible for the general facilities of the Kamppi center.

In both the railway station and Kamppi, there have been insufficient reports of arrests and use of force.

The ombudsman drew attention to the fact that the detention facilities at the railway station and Kamppi can be used for detention. The order supervisors have the right to arrest, but they do not have the right to detain, the ombudsman emphasizes.

The problems of the security industry have been in the public debate recently. The police suspect Avarn Security, for example orderlies of crimes. The police are also investigating the case of a woman who died after being arrested by security guards in Iso Omena.

In detention facilities has metal doors and the possibility to lock them. The rooms have camera surveillance, and there is also a toilet in the second cell of the railway station. The ombudsman pointed out the camera in the toilet in the cell at the main railway station, which was associated with problems in terms of privacy protection. VR announced that after the inspection, it made a technical change to the camera so that the butt is no longer visible.

The ombudsman also urged to make sure that the staff offers soap in addition to water to those who got the spray in their eyes.

Although according to the ombudsman, no prohibited detentions came to light, he emphasized that putting an arrested person in a closed space alone would only come into question in a forced state or emergency custody situation according to the criminal law.

According to the ombudsman, putting an arrested person in, for example, a room whose door can only open a few centimeters due to the emergency latch, is detention, even if the warden is behind the door of the storage room in the next room. In this case, the arrested person is effectively alone in a locked state. This can only be resorted to as an emergency shelter or forced state.

At the railway station Avarn Security, which acted as a law enforcement officer, has marked “slight use of force” in its surveillance report a few times, but has not made an incident report. According to the ombudsman, the law does not recognize an exception for “mild” use of force.

The event notification must be made, among other things, so that the legal protection of the person who was the target of the actions of the order supervisors is realized.

During the inspection of the railway station, the ombudsman was also informed that, for example, event notifications related to the use of power means are not given to private individuals. The reports in question are handed over only to the authorities.

According to the ombudsman, there is a problem with the line: according to the Publicity Act, even the police officer’s event notification of events leading to the use of force or arrest is a public document.

I’m fighting Securitas, which acts as an order supervisor at the center, has reported arrests and uses of force in the so-called daily report, which has also recorded other types of tasks.

The names of the orderlies were not recorded in the daily report, but only letter and number codes. According to the ombudsman, it would be justified to make an incident report as stipulated in the law and also include the names of the law enforcement officers.

Jääskeläinen also emphasized the development and importance of companies’ self-monitoring.

The order supervisors have the right of detention only on ships and at public events under certain conditions stipulated by law.