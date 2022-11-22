There were reports of demonstrations against the election result, but division of ministry was not discussed

Secretaries of Public Security from 23 states and the Federal District participated in a meeting this Tuesday (22.Nov.2022) with members of the transition team who deal with the topic for about 2 hours. They presented demands from the sector, mainly in relation to the budget.

The meeting was scheduled at the last minute. The secretaries participate in a meeting of the Consesp (National Council of Public Security Secretaries), in Brasília. the elected senator Flávio Dino (PSB-MA), member of the group that deals with the subject in the transitional government, learned of their presence in the capital and extended the invitation.

According to the secretary of the Federal District, Júlio Danilo Ferreira, the sector’s main demand is to increase the financing of the sector in the coming years.

“We see that the issue of resources allocated to health and education is very well defined. And public security is still very recent about this issue of financing, of directing resources”, he said as he left the meeting. The meeting took place at the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil), headquarters of the transitional government.

Ferreira also said that the transition office signaled that it is gathering information to make a diagnosis of the sector, but that it is sensitive to the secretaries’ request.

In addition to financing, he also listed other points, such as reducing the bureaucracy of funds for the sector, combating drug trafficking and problems at the borders.

The secretary said that the eventual division of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security into two ministries, as suggested during the electoral campaign of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) was not the subject of conversations. He also declared that there is no defined position in Consesp on the matter.

“This analysis is very particular to each secretary, which has its pros and cons both keeping together and separating. It really is a political decision.” said.

Ferreira also stated that there was an exchange of information, with a report by the secretaries, on demonstrations against the election result, concentrated mainly at the doors of barracks and roadblocks.

“There is this issue of concentration of people in front of military units and how this approach has been taken. There was an exchange of information on how we can approach this to try to solve the problem”said.