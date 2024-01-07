Security | Salla of the coalition would ban Tiktok

According to MP Aura Salla, the Chinese video service Tiktok is a security policy threat to Europe.

Congressman Aura Sallan (kok) thinks that the video service Tiktok should be banned in the EU, because the service is a security policy threat. The service is owned by the Chinese company Bytedance.

According to Salla, it is special that in Europe concerns have been raised and decisions have been made about the collection and transfer of data from US companies, but similar concerns have not been raised about Chinese social media.

“What is special about this case is that the concern about collecting the data of our most important ally has been greater than that of the Chinese. Even the candidates for the presidential election in Finland use the Chinese social media service openly”, says Salla in the announcement.

According to Salla, companies in China have to hand over their data to the state if necessary.

“When a presidential candidate or your child uploads videos to Tiktok, they can end up in the development of technology aimed at transmitting the propaganda of the Chinese Communist Party.”

According to Salla, Tiktok has also built a strong lobbying organization in Europe, whose task is to polish Tiktok's shield in Europe.

Before his career as a member of parliament, Salla worked as the director responsible for EU affairs at Meta in the United States, and before that he was an EU commissioner Jyrki Katainen (kok) in the cabinet in the EU.

I tiktok potential security threats have recently received wider attention. Member of Parliament of the Coalition Ville Kaunisto said on Saturday that he stopped using Tiktok due to security risks.

The Government has instructed employees and ministers to delete the application from their office phones.

For politicians, rejecting the service is a big decision that makes it difficult to reach young voters.

Tiktok is a highly popular social media platform and, for example, according to the Reuters Institute, the fastest growing news source for young people. The service is known for its extremely addictive algorithm.

In the discussion about the decline in learning outcomes, concerns have also been raised about Tiktok's harmful effect on children's and young people's ability to concentrate.