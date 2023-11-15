Security, Sala: “Clear political-media campaign against Milan”

And now it’s time to Carlo Verdone. Which adds to the now long list of celebrities who complain of having been victims of crime incidents in Milan. The Roman director and actor, interviewed by Maria Latella on Sky, he said: “At the Milan station I was scared, more than in Rome, which is saying something! There were two who were beating each other to death with wounds on them around 8pm, but then there was one who suddenly, mumbling words that I don’t even know, showed up with the neck of a bottle and was screaming at me. things in a language I didn’t understand. I had to run down the stairs and quickly go to the train because it was half drunk and running after me. I don’t know what’s happening, it’s very difficult. Every city has its own problems.”



Security in Milan, Fontana also intervenes: concerned citizens

A story that was brought to the attention of the mayor of Milan today Beppe Sala to intervene again on the topic through his social channels: “I say it again, safety is a right that must be guaranteed. It’s a common theme in all big cities. But this does not mean that the issue is less important for Milan. There is an obvious political-media campaign against Milan. Those who attack Milan out of political calculation do damage to the many who, thanks to the city’s attractiveness, work or at least build the foundations for their lives.” “I say that we must never exploit in any sense, but objectively there is a situation in which citizens are concerned”. President of the Lombardy Region Attilio Fontana on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Merlata Bloom Milano shopping center talking about safety in Milan.

Security, Sardone replies to Sala: “Completely disconnected from reality”

Words to which the Lega municipal councilor replied Silvia Sardone: “The influencer Beppe Sala delights us today with a series of stories on social media in which, playing the part of the victim, he explains that in Milan the security problem is just an invention of the center-right and the media. A political-media campaign aimed against him… The mayor, now completely disconnected from reality and visibly annoyed, explains that murders in the city have significantly decreased from the 80s to today but fails to say that Milan in its image and likeness is first in every crime ranking that analyzes the reports made, therefore a figure that is even underestimated given that many people give up to contact the police. In Milan there is a record number of thefts and robberies on public streets: the latter have returned to 2007 levels with over 15 thousand incidents reported in twelve months in 2022 and already over 8 thousand in 2023. Thefts and robberies have grown by 50% in four years: a stop every two hours. 73% of the total number of those arrested for street robberies are foreigners; if we then consider skillful thefts the percentage rises to 95%”.

Sardone continues: “All this demonstrates that the connection between wild immigration and delinquency is clear, despite the censures of the Democratic Party and its companions. Furthermore, as regards sexual violence, Milan is fourth in Italy. Does the mayor know these numbers or does he think the Interior Ministry and the Police Headquarters are lying? Sala turns off the internet connection and begins to work seriously for the city in synergy with the police, removing from the offices half of the policemen he has relegated there. We understand that after 7 years of cosmic nothingness it is difficult to start struggling but if you don’t feel like it you can always resign…”.

