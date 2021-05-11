Security Russia denies being behind a cyber attack on the oil pipeline in the United States

“Russia does not engage in‘ malicious ’activities in virtual spaces,” says the Russian embassy.

Russia has denied responsibility for a cyber attack on the oil pipeline system in the United States.

“We categorically dispute all the unfounded fantasies put forward by individual journalists. We reiterate that Russia does not engage in “malicious” activities in virtual spaces, ”the Russian Embassy in the United States said in a Facebook post. in the opinion.

The Russian delegation has formulated its statement in response to media speculation, although the statement does not mention any media by name.

In the United States, the state president Joe Biden has said that the closure of the country’s largest oil pipeline, according to intelligence, was the handwriting of those operating in Russia. The blackmail malware used in the attack is also said to be from Russia.

“So far, our intelligence people have not found evidence that Russia was complicit, but there is evidence that the actors and the blackmail program were in Russia. It’s partly their responsibility to do something about it, ”Biden told reporters.

Federal according to police FBI, the perpetrator of the attack would be a group known as DarkSide, whose malware is also known by the same name. In the delegation’s statement, Russia refers to DarkSide as a criminal group.

DarkSide, which became known in the security industry at the end of last year, has carried out attacks on companies with blackmail malware, in which money is extorted from sites in return for recovering files that are encrypted by malware.

DarkSide is appeared in public own Robin Hood-style moral code as the next criminal group to steal only from the rich and not target attacks such as hospitals or schools. The ransoms required by the group have ranged from hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars.

Group has previously said it will not attack states. Again, this rule was not literally violated, as the company selected was Colonial Pipeline, which manages the oil pipeline.

More than 100 million gallons, or just under 380 million gallons of fuel, such as diesel and jet fuel, typically pass through the closed line every day. According to the company, it is working to restore the line to operation this week, he says New York Times.

BBC’s according to the group issued a statement on its website on Monday in which it appeared to distance itself from the attack and said the attack was carried out by a “partner” who had not told other members of the group.

“Starting today, we inspect every company our partners want to keep secret [kiristyshaittaohjelmalla] to avoid future social consequences, ”the group’s statement said.

The group also stressed that it is apolitical and cannot be tied to any state actor.