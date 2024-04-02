Home page politics

From: Kilian Beck

Press Split

Egisto O. is accused of passing on cell phones of top officials to Russia. O. had contact with the FPÖ. Their boss Herbert Kickl is preparing to become chancellor.

Vienna – There is now a need for “a lot of presumption of innocence,” commented Hans Rauscher, a columnist for the daily newspaper Default, after the arrest of the former Austrian secret service agent Egisto O. on Good Friday. Meanwhile, according to information from the tabloid, O Crown newspaper made a partial confession. The public prosecutor's office accuses him of being part of Jan Marsalek's spy ring on behalf of Russia Mirror and other media revealed in early March.

He is said to have “systematically” passed on secret information to Russia and had contacts with the right-wing authoritarian FPÖ. The party signed a friendship agreement with the party of Russia's president in 2016 Wladimir Putin. The party could come back to power after the parliamentary elections in the fall. This turns the “spy novel,” as Rauscher called the affair, into a question of European security policy.

FPÖ leader Kickl shows where he wants Austria to go: to the far right. © ALEX HALADA/AFP

Austrian secret service agent is said to have handed over top officials' cell phones to Russia

Specifically, O. is said to have passed on the work cell phones of three top officials from the ruling ÖVP environment to Russian secret services via Marsalek. One of the officers is now head of the General Directorate of Public Security and therefore the highest-ranking police officer in Austria. What exactly O. is said to have confessed remained unclear on Tuesday (April 2). This was reported by the daily newspaper Press. Accordingly, these are said to be three telephones that ended up at the Office for the Protection of the Constitution for repairs in 2017 after a canoeing accident during a trip by the Interior Ministry's management. As early as 2022, excerpts from ÖVP-internal chats from one of the cell phones became public, showing party accounting when allocating positions in the ministry.

BVT affair: Austria's secret service lost trust of European partners after FPÖ-led raid

Under the aegis of the former Interior Minister and current FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl, O. was promised a high position in the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. That reconstructed the Press 2022 from chat messages. After the Ibiza affair, this plan fell through. The default wrote that O. was part of the “clique” of secret service agents close to the FPÖ who, with spurious allegations, triggered a raid on the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, which has now become history as the “BVT affair”. The allegations have now been largely refuted.

In the default There was talk of a kind of retaliation by FPÖ-affiliated constitutional protection officers around O. against the ÖVP, which took over the leadership of the Interior Ministry again after the ÖVP-FPÖ coalition broke up. Austria's secret service then withdrew from the informal exchange of information between European intelligence services in the so-called “Berner Club”.

Arrested secret service agent is said to have given data from partner authorities to Marsalek

According to the public prosecutor's office, O. is said to have used the European information exchange to provide Marsalek with information. Similar allegations were made at the beginning of March Mirror. O. denied this, according to the Press also to the investigators. According to the authorities, O. “systematically” queried information from Austrian, Italian and British databases and passed it on to Russia via Marsalek. On Monday (April 1st), the Vienna Regional Court saw strong suspicion and imposed pre-trial detention. The prosecution is therefore based on chat excerpts between Marsalek and Orlin R. in which it is described what O. delivered and what sums were paid for it.

House search of FPÖ MPs after contact with arrested secret service agents

It was already known that O. was already seeking contact with opposition parties in parliament. In particular about the FPÖ and its faction leader in the committee of inquiry into the “BVT affair,” Hans-Jörg Jenewein. The default counts the former MP as part of the particularly radical part of the party around leader Herbert Kickl. Jenewein's apartment was searched as early as 2021: At that time, he was accused of having incited O. to abuse his office, who is said to have passed on Jenewein's internal information, including data from the investigations against the makers of the “Ibiza video”. There was also the suspicion that O. had been paid for it. The party and Jenewein denied this.

Heinz-Christian Strache at a Pegida rally in Dresden on February 24, 2023. Under his leadership, the FPÖ concluded a “friendship agreement” with Putin’s “United Russia” party. © STRINGER / AFP

FPÖ leads in polls for the Austrian election – Kickl does not want to disclose the contract with Putin's party

In the survey trend of Austria Press Agency For the National Council elections in the fall, the FPÖ is the strongest force with around 28 percent. If she appoints party leader Kickl as chancellor, Austria's security policy towards Russia and right-wing extremism could change radically. Kickl consistently refuses to publish the friendship agreement with Putin's party as well as an alleged termination of it and is said to have met Russian secret service agents himself. He also reported to the BVT's successor authority, the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence (DSN). ORF-Summer interview “left-wing pseudo-morality” because she observed right-wing extremists from the front of the FPÖ. (kb)