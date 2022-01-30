Security Research: Finns rely most on banks and insurance companies to process their personal data, followed by foreign online stores

Banks and insurance companies, as well as agencies and other actors in the public administration, enjoy the most trust in Finns in information security matters.

Finns rely more on sports clubs than on foreign online stores for security issues. The matter is clear from a survey conducted by telecom operator Elisa and IRO Research.

When asked about confidence in the ability of different actors to process personal data, 40 percent of respondents had full or high confidence in hobby-related communities, such as sports clubs. 15 per cent trusted foreign e-commerce.

Banks and insurance companies were the most trusted, with 87% trusting, and agencies and other public administrations, with 81%.

More than 90 percent of respondents said they encountered a scam attempt. More than 70 per cent had received scam messages via email and 57 per cent had tried to scam the message over the phone.

“It shows that scams pretty much affect all groups of people. The foremost is that there are educational needs in different age groups. This situation is also recognized in the state administration, ”says a leading expert from the Cyber ​​Security Center Jussi Eronen.

In September – October, a total of a thousand people of different ages responded to the survey. The statistical margin of error in the study was no more than about 3.2 percentage points in its direction.

There where more than 90 per cent said they had encountered a scam attempt, about 80 per cent also said they recognized the scams at least fairly well. But will people eventually recognize all the scam attempts?

“There are different levels of scammers, and there are people out there who are wondering how to cheat people. It really isn’t a shame to be scammed, ”says Eronen.

He says most scam attempts are easy to spot.

Elisa’s Chief Security Officer Teemu Mäkelän according to the growing number of scams is a worrying trend. Scams are perceived as a threat to yourself or a loved one.

“People ask a lot for confirmation that this is a scam, or report situations that weren’t scams.”

According to Mäkelä, cyber scams are very common in Finland.

Young attitudes towards security issues are relatively carefree, according to the study.

94 percent of 18- to 24-year-olds who respond to the survey say they recognize a cyber-scam attempt easily or fairly well. In contrast, only eight percent of the age group say they are unsure of what to do if data gets into the wrong hands or installs malware on their device.

35 percent say they are pretty sure how a victim of a cyber scam should act.

According to Mäkelä, it is worrying if a young person does not know how to act after a cyber scam.

“Such scams are about minutes, not days.”

The 18-24 age group also has the lowest use of security services and a high level of trust in online actors.

In the survey foreign Online Stores that hold for trust. Only one percent of respondents have full credit for them. 14% trust a lot, 54% do not trust much and 25% do not trust foreign online stores at all.

“One reason for this is probably that this is such a widely discussed topic. A lot of situations have been discussed in the public where there has been some scam going on in online stores, ”says Eronen.

Mäkelä thinks that the answers have been influenced by the general trust in Finnish services and authorities, not so much by information security expertise.