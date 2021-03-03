No Result
Security “Red warning” from Traficom: Several vulnerabilities in the Microsoft email server

Bhavi Mandalia
March 3, 2021
The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency warns that the vulnerabilities are being actively exploited and urges that updates be made immediately.

Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom’s Cyber ​​Security Center has issued a “red warning” about vulnerabilities in software giant Microsoft Exchange email server.

The Cyber ​​Security Center warns in its release that these vulnerabilities are being actively exploited. According to the center, “the situation requires immediate action from users or administrators”.

Microsoft says in a press release that four vulnerabilities in the server have been exploited. The vulnerabilities allowed security attackers to gain access to victims’ email accounts and install malware.

Microsoft has made updates to address the vulnerabilities and recommends that you make the updates immediately, as this is a critical service.

The Cyber ​​Security Center says that according to its findings, there are also vulnerable Exchange servers in use by various organizations in Finland. The Cyber ​​Security Center also believes that it is appropriate to make updates immediately.

