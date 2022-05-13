Increased digitization due to the pandemic has not only opened up opportunities for digital companies. It also created a fertile field for fraudsters. A survey by insurer Zurich, carried out in partnership with risk consultancy and brokerage Marsh & MacLennan, showed that insurance prices grew 13% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same quarter of the previous year. It doesn’t seem like much. However, the price of digital fraud policies has more than doubled. In that period, prices rose 130% on average in the US and 92% in the UK, according to the survey. In Brazil, Zurich recorded a 50% growth in demand for these insurances in 2021 compared to the previous year.

Insurance prices in Latin America rose 40% on average. This type of insurance had the largest price corrections compared to other policies, such as property and civil liability insurance. More than 80% of companies across all industries have reported rate hikes on cyber policies. In some cases of companies without structured risk management programs, the rate increase reached 400%.

According to the manager of financial lines at Zurich in Brazil, Hellen Fernandes, the growth in demand was due to the expansion of fraud. In 2021, an average of 967 attacks per week will occur in Brazilian companies, a value 62% higher than that recorded in 2020. The modality known as ransomware, when there are ransom requests after data kidnapping, grew by 8%. “Cyber ​​risk is increasing, driven by increased attacks, which is worrying insurers,” she said.

The post Security questioned appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

