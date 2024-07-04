Home page World

Things are getting tense in South Tyrol. In the idyllic town of Bolzano, restaurateurs are despairing. The focus is on the historic old town.

Bolzano – Fantastic mountain panorama, vineyards and crystal-clear lakes – Bolzano is at the top of the list for many Italian holidaymakers. The capital of South Tyrol is located in the Italian Alps. Life is pulsating in the historic old town, according to relevant tourism websites. But now innkeepers are reporting an “escalation of violence” in Bolzano’s city center. After a number of incidents, they are demanding drastic measures from the police and politicians.

“We need a long-term solution” – Innkeepers in Bolzano (Italy) desperate

“It is not enough to discuss the security problem – we need credible and long-term solutions,” appeals Kurt Unterkofler, President of the Gastronomy in the Tourism Association (Unione commercio turismo servizi Alto Adige) in a Press release.

Restaurant owners, particularly those around Piazza Walther, Piazza Domenicani and Piazza delle Erbe, are reporting a significant increase in violence. Constant fights and attacks are frightening guests and employees. In recent weeks, the escalation of violence has accelerated. The owners of the establishments are demanding more surveillance cameras, better lighting, increased police controls and presence, decisive intervention and faster court proceedings for violent offenders.

“Bolzano is losing its charm”

“Our employees and guests must be able to feel safe. This is the only way we can continue our activities and promote cultural and social life in the city center,” says Unterkofler. And he warns: “Bolzano is a wonderful city with a rich history, but if the decision-makers do not intervene accordingly, it will continue to lose its charm.” Some South Tyroleans are already raging about Alpine tourists.

Fear after fights in the old town of Bolzano

The Italian newspaper South Tyrol reported several mass brawls. On July 1st at around 10pm, a group of people attacked each other with bottles and sticks on Piazza Erbe. Bottles flew and hit a customer. Similar incidents occurred at the end of June on Waltherplatz and previously on Obstmarkt. Affected restaurateurs suspect that crime has shifted from the station area, which is now more strictly monitored, to the old town.

Bolzano in South Tyrol is a popular holiday destination. In the center of the historic old town, restaurateurs complain about increasing violence (archive photo). © imago

Italy: Bolzano solidarity association rails against security debate

South Tyrol has already taken strict security measures following attacks on buses. Bus inspectors in Bolzano are now equipped with body cameras. The cameras are intended to provide evidence of violence, theft or damage to property and also prevent escalations. But that is not enough for restaurateurs.

The Bozen Solidarity Association (L’associazione Bozen solidale), an apparently non-profit organization, is getting involved in the debate about more security. “What happens when you constantly promise (perceived) security, order, legality, militarization of the area and the omnipresent presence of law enforcement?”, quotes rainews.it from a statement by the solidarity association. “Those who are on the margins and live in difficult and difficult situations pay the costs, they carry on.”

According to Bozen Solidale, city squares would become monitored zones in which any movement deemed “anomalous” would be investigated and possibly criminalized. No one asks whether people in Italy’s most expensive city have problems making ends meet or finding accommodation.

In the spring, sleepless nights in the old town of Bolzano made headlines. The “nightmare for residents” infuriated South Tyroleans. However, it was an animal that caused unrest at a South Tyrolean bathing lake, not a human. (ml)