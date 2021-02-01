Security Post-hacking team: Security requirements for all critical industries should be regulated by law

Cooperation between authorities in cyber-violation situations should also be improved and the resources for official supervision should be increased, the working group believes.

Transport- and a working group set up by the Ministry of Communications proposes better co-operation between authorities on cyber security issues, precise legal information security requirements and adequate official resources.

The task force was set up after the information breakdown at the Psychotherapy Center Vastamo to investigate the improvement of information security and data protection in critical sectors of society. The final report published by the working group was presented at a press conference on Monday by the chairman of the working group, the head of the department of the Ministry of Transport and Communications. Laura Vilkkonen.

According to the working group, the co-operation of authorities in cybercrime situations should be regulated by law.

“This would ensure that the authorities are able to genuinely work together in accordance with the structures and procedures established by law and, among other things, by sharing information,” Vilkkonen said at the press conference.

Work group also considers that security requirements for all critical industries should be laid down by law. The critical areas listed in the working group’s final report are healthcare, financial markets, energy supply, water supply, transport and digital infrastructure.

According to the study received by the working group, the information security culture is the best in those areas where information security is based on the requirements set by legislation, Vilkkonen said.

“Obsession is obviously a good motivator. Examples of this in Finland are telecommunications and the financial markets. ”

More resources would also be needed for regulatory control of data security and data protection, the working group believes.

“Based on the report received by the working group, there do not seem to be sufficient resources in the current situation for the official supervision of data security and data protection. At worst, a large number of information systems containing highly sensitive information may be controlled by a single official, ”Vilkkonen said.

In the final report a total of 36 concrete measures to improve data security, data protection and cyber security are listed.

The Working Party estimates that a total increase of 109 man-years would be needed to implement the proposed measures and to develop the level of data security and data protection supervision, guidance and advice to the required level. This would mean an additional cost of around € 10 million per year.

“Investing in data security and data protection pays for itself many times over when compared to the potential damage that can be caused,” commented the Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka (sd) at a press conference.

The next step is to prepare a Government decision in principle.