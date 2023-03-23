Thursday, March 23, 2023
Security Policy | What has been Finland's response to Ukraine's request to discuss the Hornets? Kaikkonen live at 2 p.m

March 23, 2023
Security Policy | What has been Finland's response to Ukraine's request to discuss the Hornets? Kaikkonen live at 2 p.m

Policy|Security policy

Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s comments during her recent visit to Kyiv have raised the possibility of donating Finnish Hornets to Ukraine.

Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen commented on the discussion about handing over the Finnish Hornets to Ukraine on Thursday at 14:00. We will show his press conference live.

Prime minister Sanna Marini (sd)’s comments during his recent visit to Kiev have raised the possibility of donating the Finnish Hornets to Ukraine.

of information obtained by HS according to Ukraine has submitted a request to Finland for trilateral discussions regarding Hornet fighters between Finland, Ukraine and the United States.

The request came after Marin discussed the president of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky with the possibility of handing over Hornet fighters that are decommissioning in Finland.

Marin’s comments have caused confusion and criticism, as they came as a surprise to, among others, the President of the Republic To Sauli Niinistö.

