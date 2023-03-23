Security Policy | What has been Finland’s response to Ukraine’s request to discuss the Hornets? Kaikkonen live at 2 p.m

Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s comments during her recent visit to Kyiv have raised the possibility of donating Finnish Hornets to Ukraine.

Prime minister Sanna Marini (sd)’s comments during his recent visit to Kiev have raised the possibility of donating the Finnish Hornets to Ukraine.

of information obtained by HS according to Ukraine has submitted a request to Finland for trilateral discussions regarding Hornet fighters between Finland, Ukraine and the United States.

The request came after Marin discussed the president of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky with the possibility of handing over Hornet fighters that are decommissioning in Finland.

Marin’s comments have caused confusion and criticism, as they came as a surprise to, among others, the President of the Republic To Sauli Niinistö.