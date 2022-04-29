Security policy What Finland decides about NATO has a lot to do with Sweden’s decision, says Foreign Minister Ann Linde

Interaction between Sweden and Finland has been lively in recent weeks as both countries consider joining NATO.

It what Finland’s decision on NATO membership will have a big impact on Sweden’s decision, said the Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde while visiting Finland on Friday. He held a press conference together with the Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haaviston (green).

According to Linde, the Swedish government’s NATO report will be completed by 13 May. Until then, the end result is open.

It is still unclear whether the Swedish government will recommend a solution to NATO in its report, as the Social Democrats may not have stated their position on military alliance membership by 13 May.

In Finland The NATO process has progressed slightly faster than Sweden.

At the State Department has already been prepared A report or communication leading to a NATO application.

According to HS data Finland will announce its NATO application after mid-May, but not before.

Ann Linde He also stated at the press conference that it is worth preparing for surprises at a stage if Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO applications are progressing and should be ratified by other members of the military alliance.

“Whenever there is a ratification process in national parliaments, anything can happen. Ask me, I’ve been Minister of Commerce, ”he said and laughed. He pointed out that in the process of ratifying the treaties, countries can connect unrelated issues.

A foretaste of this came earlier this week: the President of Croatia Zoran Milanovic saidthat Croatia should block Finland’s and Sweden’s membership of NATO until a solution has been found to Bosnia and Herzegovina’s electoral law. Later, the Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić Radman criticized Milanović’s speeches.

On the other hand, Linde emphasized that Finland’s and Sweden’s applications for membership would be welcomed in NATO countries, as they would be “net producers of security”.

Haavisto estimates earlier this week that Finland’s and Sweden’s decisions to join NATO may be on the same dates or at least the same week, but there is no agreement on concurrency between the countries.

It is in the interests of both Finland and Sweden that the decision be made as simultaneously as possible. This has also been hoped for by key NATO countries.