Thursday, January 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Security policy US and NATO submit written responses to Russia’s security demands – NATO Secretary General’s press conference live at about 8 p.m.

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 26, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Abroad|Security policy

A separate NATO response has also been handed over to Russia today.

United States has submitted a written response to Russia’s so-called security requirements, says the Russian Foreign Ministry.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has confirmed that a written reply has been provided to Russia.

“We make it clear that we are committed to the fundamental principles of Ukraine’s sovereignty, the right to determine its own territory and the right of states to decide on their own security arrangements and alliances,” Blinken said at a news conference.

The US response was provided by the US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan.

NATO also announced that it had handed over a separate response to Russia on Wednesday. According to AFP, NATO’s response was handed over to the Russian ambassador to Belgium.

Russia has called, among other things, for binding promises that NATO will no longer be allowed to expand east.

In December, Russia announced two draft agreements with the United States and NATO, the content of which would mean a reduction in Western influence in Eastern Europe.

See also  Bahrain welcomes Security Council statement on Houthi terrorist attacks

HS looks Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg as a live broadcast of the press conference from approximately 8 p.m.

#Security #policy #NATO #submit #written #responses #Russias #security #demands #NATO #Secretary #Generals #press #conference #live

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Covid, Hope: from February the Green Pass will suffice for arrivals from the EU

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.