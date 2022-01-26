Security policy US and NATO submit written responses to Russia’s security demands – NATO Secretary General’s press conference live at about 8 p.m.

A separate NATO response has also been handed over to Russia today.

United States has submitted a written response to Russia’s so-called security requirements, says the Russian Foreign Ministry.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has confirmed that a written reply has been provided to Russia.

“We make it clear that we are committed to the fundamental principles of Ukraine’s sovereignty, the right to determine its own territory and the right of states to decide on their own security arrangements and alliances,” Blinken said at a news conference.

The US response was provided by the US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan.

NATO also announced that it had handed over a separate response to Russia on Wednesday. According to AFP, NATO’s response was handed over to the Russian ambassador to Belgium.

Russia has called, among other things, for binding promises that NATO will no longer be allowed to expand east.

In December, Russia announced two draft agreements with the United States and NATO, the content of which would mean a reduction in Western influence in Eastern Europe.

HS looks Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg as a live broadcast of the press conference from approximately 8 p.m.