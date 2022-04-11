Security policy Tuomioja’s speeches on the Finnish-Swedish Defense League confused the Foreign Affairs Committee: “Speculation is more problematic in the name of a minister in a neighboring country”

On Saturday, Erkki Tuomioja (sd), Deputy Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Parliament, told Hufvudstadsbladet that the Swedish Minister of Defense, Peter Hultqvist, would have proposed a Finnish-Swedish Defense League as an alternative to NATO membership. The statement caused confusion.

Committee on Foreign Affairs member Jouni Ovaska (Central) describes the discussion over the possible defense alliance between Finland and Sweden over the weekend as confusing.

“Why just [Erkki] Tuomioja, why right now? ” Ovaska asks.

“It also comes to mind if this is some kind of test ball thrown into the air.”

Jouni Ovaska

Ovaska says he has been left wondering whether anyone is actually considering such a possibility alongside NATO membership, for example, and whether there is such a broader consideration in Sweden.

“Sure, it’s good that things are being discussed and analyzed extensively, but I was left wondering what we wanted in this debate, what’s behind it.”

Parliamentary Erkki Tuomioja (SD), Deputy Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said on Saturday Hufvudstadsbladetillethat the Swedish Minister of Defense Peter Hultqvist would have proposed a Finnish-Swedish defense alliance as an alternative to the countries’ NATO membership.

According to an interview given by Tuomioja, Hultqvist would also have discussed the proposal with the Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (center).

Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist immediately denied on Saturday night that he had proposed a defense alliance between Sweden and Finland.

“I will not comment on confidential discussions. There is no such proposal on the table, and no other proposal, in the discussions we have with other parties in the Swedish Parliament, ”Hultqvist commented in a text message to TT.

On Sunday, Kaikkonen also commented in connection with the centre’s party council that a defense alliance between Finland and Sweden such as the one presented in public is not being prepared.

Downtown Ovaska says that in his reflections he concluded that Tuomioja’s output was related to the internal discussion of the demarches.

Kimmo Kiljunen

Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Member of Parliament Kimmo Kiljunen (sd) says that’s the way it is.

“Of course we need to discuss these different options, especially with our Swedish colleagues. It is wise to bring it up, I am not sure, but this is not a matter of state secrecy. ”

Tuomioja, who commented on the matter on Sunday, also explained his statement to STT. According to him, the idea of ​​a Finnish-Swedish defense alliance “has been on the agenda mainly in the Social Democrats’ discussions with the Swedes and Finns”.

Tuomioja told STT that the matter had not actually been dealt with anywhere, but that it had been an individual discussion.

In the interview, Tuomioja stated that he did not want to take a position on the discussions between the Finnish and Swedish defense ministers, but according to him, the issue has also been discussed more widely.

Kiljunen sees that Tuomioja has been deliberately and unjustifiably accused of misconduct.

“In my view, as far as I understand – and I understand this to some extent – Tuomioja has not opened any state secrets and discussions and no reflections in the Foreign Affairs Committee.”

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Jussi Halla-aho (ps) said on Sunday that he assumed the committee would consider the public statements made by its vice-chairman.

The same is true of a committee member Elina Valtonen (kok).

Elina Valtonen

“The Foreign Affairs Committee will probably go through how Vice-Chairman Tuomioja has ended up telling the press things that are obviously not true or at least not confirmed,” says Valtonen.

“Yes, up to a certain limit, of course, people may have the opportunity to speculate, but if you speculate as if in the name of a minister in a neighboring country, then it is a bit more problematic.”

Committee on Foreign Affairs member Inka Hopsun (vihr) said that the committee had seen the output of the chairs in the past, after which the person in question had been heard at the meeting.

“Probably in the same way now we are hearing Tuomioja’s views. I can’t say if there have been any [luottamuksellisia tietoja], but Tuomioja is an experienced politician. I guess I can be careful whether there was a confidential consultation or discussion. ”

As such, Hopsu does not find the weekend’s defense alliance debate any wonder.

“I guess such a defense alliance between Finland and Sweden has been shaken from time to time, that now it is not a new idea in itself. I don’t think Sweden has much enthusiasm for that, ”says Hopsu.

“It would be best for the countries to move towards a parallel solution in the NATO relationship, so that bilateral cooperation would also continue to be close.”

Also Ovaska and Valtonen attach importance to bilateral co-operation, but believe that the discussion should focus on NATO and security in the Baltic Sea region.

Of these, the Finnish-Swedish Defense League cannot be a substitute for NATO.

“You don’t even have to talk about those two things on the same day,” says Valtonen.

