Friday, October 13, 2023
Security Policy | Today, President Niinistö will participate in the meeting of the JEF countries that cooperate in defense

October 13, 2023
Security Policy | Today, President Niinistö will participate in the meeting of the JEF countries that cooperate in defense

Jef cooperation is led by Britain. It includes a total of ten Northern European countries, which, with the exception of Sweden, are NATO members.

President Sauli Niinistö is currently participating in the meeting of the leaders of the JEF countries in Gotland, Sweden. The meeting that started on Thursday continues today, Friday.

Jef (joint expeditionary force) is a defense cooperation framework of northern European countries led by Britain, which includes Finland and Britain, Holland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Estonia.

The topics of the meeting are the war in Ukraine, strengthening cooperation with NATO and preparing for hybrid threats.

