Security policy The United States again referred to Russia’s planned staged attack to justify war – White House changes tactics since Crimean conquest

Lessons have been learned from the 2014 occupation of Crimea, according to US officials. At that time, the United States did not release the intelligence it received.

Previously in February, the U.S. Department of Defense Pentagon said Russia had planned a staging video in which the Ukrainian armed forces would attack either the Russian soil or the Russian-speaking population in eastern Ukraine.

The purpose of the video was to justify Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed the information “Nonsense.”

Now Russia is planning a new staging operation to carry out the attack, they say Washington Post and New York Times. Details of the content or timing of the operation are still unclear, but according to the press, this would be a separate operation from the previous staging video plan.

White house security policy advisor Jake Sullivan warned Friday night that Russia might attack Ukraine in the coming days. At the same press conference, he referred to a new staging operation.

“We are convinced that if the Russians advance in their plan of attack, they will seek to carry out a staging operation, and will try to accuse Ukraine of triggering hostilities.”

“We say this publicly, because if Russia decides to do so, they will have to be held accountable,” Sullivan continued.

According to U.S. and European authorities, the Kremlin is conducting a propaganda operation in which it claims Ukrainian forces are planning an attack on separatist-controlled eastern Ukraine. According to propaganda, the purpose of Ukraine would be to carry out the genocide of ethnic Russians in the region.

United States released its information from a previous staging video, hoping that disclosure would prevent the operation from taking place.

Indeed, the release of intelligence has been part of the U.S. president Joe Biden the administration’s informed de-escalation strategy and intelligence have been published almost when there are collected and verified. According to US officials, the data release campaign is one of the busiest since the 1962 Cold War missile crisis in Cuba.

“When data is leaked, the aim is precisely to prevent escalation and remove the fog of war,” said the director of the Foreign Policy Institute. Mika Aaltola To HS on Saturday.

The goal of the strategy is that the publication of information will either prevent or at least delay the implementation of the plans. This will give more time to find diplomatic solutions. In addition, the publication of the data eliminates the possibility of Russia lying about the reasons for a possible attack.

“War of aggression is extremely forbidden in international law. This also indirectly supports Ukraine, because according to international law, states have the right to self-defense by all possible means, ”said Aaltola.

President Donald Trumpin Director of Intelligence during the administration Beth Sanner keep the strategy good.

“I believe these publications terrify the Kremlin and security authorities. And more importantly, they can limit [Venäjän presidentti Vladmir] Putin options and make him think again. ”

Strategy differs significantly from the line taken during the 2014 Crimean conquest, when intelligence authorities denied the President Barack Obaman administration from publishing intelligence, even to NATO.

Spokesman for the U.S. National Security Council (NSA) Emily Horne says the United States has learned a lot since 2014 and how Russia is using the intelligence field in its security policy.

The recent history of intelligence disclosure in the United States is difficult. The war in Iraq in 2003 was later justified by allegations of weapons of mass destruction.

However, the situation in Ukraine is different, says the White House Sullivan. The goal of the United States this time is to prevent war, not to start it. In addition, satellite imagery supports intelligence.