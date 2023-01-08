Security Policy | The Sälen security conference begins in Sweden – HS will show the speech on Finland’s NATO membership live at around 1:30 p.m.

Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO memberships are one of the main topics of this year’s conference. Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will speak on the topic.

Traditional Sälen Security Conference Folk of Försvar (People and Defense) starts today at Sälen’s Tunturi Hotel in Central Sweden, near the Norwegian border. The conference lasts until Wednesday.

This year, the conference will focus on war and defense. One of its main topics is the membership of Sweden and Finland in the NATO defense alliance on Sunday. The first speech on the topic will be given by the Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson with a concise title Sweden’s role in NATO.

In addition to Kristersson, the Finnish foreign minister will speak on the topic Pekka Haavisto (green) and the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg.

The speech on NATO membership starts around 1:35 p.m. Finnish time.

In discussions in addition to the war of aggression started by Russia, Sweden’s defense, the consequences of NATO membership and the activities of civil society in wars and crises will be discussed. Among the speakers at the conference are defense experts and managers and a representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

In addition, on Sunday there will be a discussion about Sweden’s EU presidency, which started at the turn of the year.