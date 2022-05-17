Security policy The Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs supports Finland’s NATO membership without any preconditions

The report of the Committee on Foreign Affairs was unanimous.

Parliamentary On Tuesday, the Foreign Affairs Committee supported the Government’s position that Finland should apply for NATO membership.

The committee’s report was unanimous.

“Due to its significant military deterrent effect, NATO membership provides strong additional protection to ensure Finland’s security,” the report states.

The committee also proposes that Parliament adopt a statement requiring the Government to keep Parliament informed of the progress of the membership process.

According to the committee, Finland must apply for membership with full rights and obligations. There is therefore no need to impose any preconditions for applying for NATO membership.

For example, Finland’s relations with nuclear weapons and related preconditions have been discussed.

Chairman of the Committee Jussi Halla-aho (ps) said at the press conference that, as a member, Finland will decide on such matters nationally in any case.

“It would be extremely unlikely that the placement of nuclear weapons in Finland would even be proposed.”

Halla-aho emphasized that in any case, the current nuclear energy law prohibits the import of nuclear weapons into Finland.

Committee According to Russia, Russia’s long-standing power policy and its goal of dividing Europe into new interests took on a new dimension when Russia invaded Ukraine.

This is expected to have long-term effects on the security environment in Europe and neighboring Finland. Failure to react to the situation would lead to a narrowing of Finland’s foreign and security and defense policy room for maneuver, the report states.

“I want to emphasize that the decision not to join NATO would also be a decision,” Halla-aho said.

The committee emphasizes that membership is not directed against anyone, but its task is to strengthen Finland’s security.

The report combines both the previous so-called topical report and the government’s new report issued on Sunday, which actually presents NATO membership.

Parliament will begin debating the report in plenary on Tuesday. If there is a counter-proposal to its draft resolution, Parliament will vote. This has been considered probable.

Committee At the press conference, members also commented on Turkey’s opposition to the NATO process in Finland and Sweden and whether they should have been better prepared for this.

It is not realistic that in a NATO of 30 member states, one member state would be able to block a country’s membership process, Halla-aho estimates.

“It’s mainly about Turkey’s domestic politics and the desire to promote things that are important to it,” Halla-aho said. He spoke at a press conference in Parliament in connection with the publication of the Foreign Affairs Committee’s report on Tuesday.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on Monday that he did not intend to accept Finland and Sweden as members of NATO. Turkey accuses Finland and Sweden of supporting terrorism and demands, among other things, the lifting of arms embargoes against it.

Each of NATO’s 30 members must accept new members. Finland is expected to notify NATO in the near future that it is aspiring to become a member of the military alliance. Sweden, for its part, announced the matter on Tuesday.

ALSO Vice-Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs Erkki Tuomioja (sd) considers that Turkey’s comments are about domestic policy. According to Tuomioja, there was no prior information about Turkey’s opposition.

According to Halla-aho, the message he has received from Turkey so far has been that, at least, Turkey is not going to be the country that is going to get awkward. Halla-aho said she believes the state leadership has done a good groundwork in the matter.