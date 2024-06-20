Security Policy | The new policy paper takes a position on relations with Russia: “The first time this government has said it out loud like this”

Security policy|According to the report, Finland’s relationship with Russia depends on Russia’s activities.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The Government’s foreign and security policy report was published on Thursday. The report emphasizes value-based realism, which is the new line of Finland’s foreign and security policy. Due to Russia’s actions, Finland refrains from building political relations with Russia.

the Government Council the foreign and security policy report shows the recent president by Alexander Stubb a handprint, assess the researchers of the Foreign Policy Institute Joel Linnainmäki and Iro Sarkkä.

According to the report, Finland’s foreign policy is based on “value-based realism”, which Stubb already used during his election campaign.

“That was the first thing I paid attention to myself. Stubb has clearly wanted to leave his strong handprint here by elevating value-based realism as the new guiding principle of Finland’s foreign and security policy, Särkkä estimates.

Linnainmäki according to the report also sheds light on what the previously criticized as somewhat vague principle means.

According to the report, in the future Finland will adhere to the values ​​that are important to it, such as democracy, the rule of law, international law and human rights, peace, equality and equality, but at the same time is ready for dialogue with countries that do not share these values.

“Stubb’s influence can also be seen in the way the report talks about Finland’s partnerships and peace mediation,” says Linnainmäki.

Russia is the focus of the report published on Thursday. However, it is now being talked about more directly than previous reports.

The report directly states that Finland will refrain from building political relations with Russia as long as it continues its war of aggression and violating international law.

“This is the first time this government has said it out loud so clearly in an official document,” Linnainmäki states.

His according to him, the line towards Russia is even stricter in the report than it was in the government’s government program.

The government program states that “Depending on Russia’s development, Finland will evaluate its own relationship with Russia as well as cooperation opportunities together with its allies within the framework of the EU and NATO”.

According to the report, “how Finland evaluates the relationship with Russia and cooperation opportunities depends on Russia’s activities”.

“Here, there is clearly a desire to officially take a very strict line towards Russia and make it clear that times have changed,” Linnainmäki states.

A roach according to the report, you can see that it was written in a time where security policy and national security are at the center. The report is also the first written since Finland’s NATO membership began, which, according to Särkä, can affect the straightforwardness of the report.

“During the previous report [vuonna 2020] we lived in the time of the coronavirus. Back then, the focus was on broad security and a stronger stance was taken on various threats, climate change and pandemics. This report is more strongly tied to the issues of hard security policy”, Särkkä assesses.

According to Särkä, the report also approaches threats more specifically from a Finnish perspective, and not so much from a global perspective.

Linnainmäki however, reminds us that the report is not just a tough security policy.

“However, many pages are used in the presentation to describe how the multilateral system is supported, the new UN strategy has been included, peace mediation work is highlighted, and so on. These issues have not been removed, but it has been considered that they also support Finland’s security.”