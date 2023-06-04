Security Policy | The NATO option became a useful way to oppose membership, says former ambassador Hannu Himanen

According to the former Finnish ambassador to Moscow, Hannu Himanen, Finland’s NATO membership could have been cast in a different light if Ukraine’s defense had not held up.

Finland of the former ambassador to Moscow Hannu Himanen according to the situation could have been “catastrophic” for Finland if Russia’s major attack on Ukraine last year had been successful and Kiev had fallen.

“Finland’s joining NATO could have been seen in a completely different light,” says Himanen.

HS published on Sunday an extensive article, in which a number of current and former insiders of foreign and security policy talk about Finland’s journey to becoming a member of the defense alliance NATO. They describe, among other things, how bold it was for Finland to rely on the so-called NATO option even after Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Himanen has followed the NATO process and the discussion, the much-talked about option, from the vantage point. Himanen, now retired, was Finland’s ambassador to Moscow in 2012–2016, i.e. at the time of the annexation of Crimea.

But was relying on the NATO option a mistake? Was the application for membership of the defense union too late? Himanen says that he chooses his words carefully.

“We know much more today than the decision-makers knew when these issues were considered in previous years. Now it is easy to say that the situation could have led to a disaster last year if Ukraine had not been able to fight defensively.”

According to Himanen, it is appropriate to discuss why Russia’s actions in Crimea and Eastern Ukraine did not fundamentally change Western thinking, despite the sanctions imposed against Russia. Himanen wonders why we didn’t believe what was happening before our eyes?

“We at the Moscow embassy had a rather dark understanding of the situation, which was reflected in our reporting, which of course will not be public for a long time. But Helsinki wasn’t the only capital city that had – “, Himanen stops the sentence and thinks for a moment.

“I would perhaps characterize it as wishful thinking. It was believed that by negotiating and discussing things could be sorted out.”

Right after, he says that he would not like to blame politicians for mistakes.

“Of course, they made their own assessments based on their own starting points based on the information they had at their disposal. Finland was not alone in this situation, but our political leadership was of course always in contact with other EU countries and NATO countries.”

of HS the story also criticizes the president of the republic Sauli Niinistön towards the activity. Niinistö has been perceived as holding back Finland’s rapprochement with NATO and the United States.

Himanen says several times that he doesn’t particularly want to take a stand on the criticism of Niinistö. According to his own words, he also has no personal experiences where Niinistö’s attitude towards the United States or NATO would have become apparent, even though he followed the situation closely from Moscow.

However, he says that he recognizes that Niinistö thought it was important to maintain a personal relationship with the Russian president to Vladimir Putin.

Himanen highlights the year 2014 in particular, when after the annexation of Crimea and the start of the war in Donbas, the EU decided on the first sanctions against Russia. At the same time, it was agreed that political level meetings with the Russian leadership would be suspended.

Niinistö said several times in public after the open-ended decision that the Russian leadership must still be able to meet if necessary. In August 2014, Niinistö met Putin in Sochi, Russia.

“It’s as if he considered that this decision made in the European Council came about without his contribution, and he didn’t consider it to limit his own activities,” Himanen assessed.

He emphasizes that the estimate is based on public sources.

“As an ambassador, I was not asked if it was appropriate for President Niinistö to meet President Putin. It came as a notification to the embassy.”

Himanen own NATO position is clear. He says that he turned to the position of Finland’s NATO membership already in the 90s during Finland’s EU membership negotiations.

Even then, however, he did not go public with his thoughts. According to his own words, it was inappropriate for the official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to state his own NATO thoughts in public.

Publicly, Himanen talked about his thoughts after retiring in the book he wrote in 2017.

Himanen says that he has been critical of NATO option thinking for years. He says that the matter became clear at the end of 2021 at the latest, when Russia’s actions that eventually led to a war of aggression began to escalate.

“I got a stronger understanding that the real function of the NATO option was to oppose NATO membership. It was just dressed in such a robe. In reality, it was used so that we have the opportunity to apply for NATO membership, but not right now. It became a very useful way to oppose NATO membership.”