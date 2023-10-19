Security Policy | The NATO countries and Sweden are concerned about the meeting between Orbán and Putin

The meeting between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing worries NATO allies and Sweden.

NATO countries and Swedish ambassadors discussed their growing concerns about relations between Hungary and Russia on Thursday in Budapest.

The American embassy tells the AFP news agency that the concern was the main topic of the ambassadors’ meeting.

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán has maintained close ties with Russia despite Russia launching a full-scale war of aggression in Ukraine in February 2022.

Orbán on Tuesday met President of Russia Vladimir Putin In Peking for the first time since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression. In their one-on-one conversations, the leaders praised their good relations.

Directors the meeting worried NATO ambassadors and Sweden, reports AFP.

“It is worrying that Hungary has decided to cooperate with Putin in this way. Like the language the Prime Minister uses to talk about Putin’s war in Ukraine. Both issues deserved to be discussed”, the US Ambassador to Budapest David Pressman said US-funded Radio Free Europe, which first reported the ambassador’s meeting.

“We are all concerned that the Prime Minister of Hungary has met with President Putin while Russia is at war in Ukraine.”

“If we have legitimate security concerns, we convey them to our allies and expect them to take them seriously,” he added.

According to AFP, Pressman has previously criticized Orbán for being Putin’s ally. The Hungarian government has rejected Pressman’s criticism.

“The US ambassador is not qualified to define Hungary’s foreign policy because that is the task of the Hungarian government,” Orbán’s chief of staff Gergely Gulyás stated the Hungarian media ATV.