Security policy The majority for the first time on the NATO membership side in a Swedish television poll

The choice of Finland strongly affects the positions of the Swedes.

Swedish television SVT: n in a poll released today, 51 percent of respondents support the country joining NATO. This is the first time that more than half of the respondents support NATO membership in a survey conducted by SVT at Novus.

In a previous similar survey a month ago, 45 percent of respondents were in favor of NATO membership.

According to a recent poll, support for Sweden’s accession to NATO would rise to as high as 64 percent if Finland had already decided to join NATO. The poll, published today, was made after Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) visited Stockholm and estimated that Finland would make its NATO decision within a few weeks.

In the SVT survey, the number of those who were negative about NATO membership fell to 24%. CEO of Novus Torbjörn Sjöström According to him, opposition to NATO has diminished, especially among Social Democrat voters, where more and more of NATO’s opponents have moved to a camp of insecurity.

Published yesterday Aftonbladet magazine In the NATO survey, 57 per cent of respondents were supportive of membership.