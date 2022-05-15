Security policy The HS compiled the main twists and turns of the historic NATO Day

15.5. 19:16

“Government proposes that the President of the Republic decide, pursuant to Article 93 (1) of the Constitution, that Finland will apply for membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) after consulting Parliament. ”

In this short piece of text, the state leadership announced on Sunday that Finland is applying for membership in NATO.

The history magazine havina was strongly present when the president Sauli Niinistö and the Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) stepped under the crystal chandeliers of the Presidential Palace and in front of the media to announce the decision.

The expected NATO policy was taken by a joint meeting of the President of the Republic and the Ministerial Committee on Foreign and Security Policy of the Government, the so-called tp-utva. Later on Sunday, the Government approved the report, which included the policy, and sent it to Parliament for consideration.

HS picked up the highlights from Sunday’s big NATO day.

“A new era opens”

President At a press conference, Niinistö described the day of the NATO decision as historic.

The exceptional nature of the day was also strongly present at the Presidential Palace. Dozens of international media representatives were present. The same is very rarely seen in Finland.

“A new era is opening up,” Niinistö said in his opening remarks.

“A protected Finland is being born as part of a stable, strong and responsible Nordic region. We get security, and we share it. ”

Niinistö repeated the statement he had previously said at the press conference that Finland’s NATO membership is not against anyone.

“It’s good to keep in mind that security is not a zero-sum game. As Finland’s security grows, it maximizes, it is not out of anyone’s mind. Overall security is increasing, ”he said.

Marin, for his part, referred to the great change after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and said that Finland could no longer trust that the future in Russia’s neighborhood would be peaceful alone.

“We have been at war with Russia, and we do not want such a future for ourselves or for our children.”

The presentation was made with a four-page report

Presentation The application for NATO membership was made in an unadorned four-page report describing the accession process and justifying it.

There was no need for a longer paper, as Parliament has already prepared an earlier topical report when forming the NATO position in recent weeks.

The new report states, among other things, that joining NATO would strengthen Finland’s own security in a changed operating environment.

“With the membership of the Defense Alliance NATO, Finland would be part of NATO’s common defense and thus within the scope of security guarantees under Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty. The preventive effect of Finland’s defense would be considerably greater than at present. ”

Regarding the specifics of membership, the report states, among other things, that Finland, as a member, would participate in NATO’s joint defense planning. It would also participate, as agreed, in some peacetime joint defense missions, such as joint Baltic-Iceland air surveillance and rapid reaction forces.

“Finland would join NATO’s joint air and missile defense system, participate in the exchange of a common air and sea image, and participate in deeper intelligence co-operation. In addition, Finland would participate more fully in NATO’s civil preparedness cooperation, ”the report outlines.

Niinistö said of the call with Putin, the tone was surprising

Sunday the most interesting output of the press conference was what Niinistö said about his call to the Russian president Vladimir Putin with. The president said in a press release as early as Saturdaythat the call had been direct and unambiguous.

Niinistö now emphasized to the media why he wanted to call at all.

“Neither I nor Finland is a sneaker who quietly disappears around the corner,” he said.

President Sauli Niinistö described his speech with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Niinistö said of the tone of the call that it was “surprising”.

“Quite calm and really stateful.”

Niinistö said he had stated that the state leadership had already decided to apply for NATO membership. According to Niinistö, Putin’s response was as one might expect.

“Putin said it was a mistake for him, nothing threatened you.”

Niinistö said that he had already started thinking that Russia would not react militarily to Finland’s membership. After the call, he stated that he thought more and more.

“But when it comes to security, it’s always worth remembering that total vigilance is in place.”

Niinistö At the press conference, he also answered the question of how he interprets Russia’s reactions to Finland’s NATO intentions in general. They have not deviated much from what has been heard and seen before.

Niinistö said the reactions he heard on Saturday were of a “milder quality than any to date”.

He speculated that there may be a few reasons. One may be that Russia has already noticed that Finland has already come a long way in its decision. According to Niinistö, it is also possible that official Russia does not want to raise the issue locally.

“It may well be that you want to avoid it.”

Niinistö referred, among other things, to the Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov In his speech on Saturday, he did not raise Finland’s membership aspirations at all.

“Then there may be a third motive that they genuinely feel about, hopefully.”

Niinistö called for a “very clear answer” from Turkey

So Niinistö as Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto too (Green) were allowed to re-answer questions on Sunday about Turkey’s statements regarding Finland’s NATO membership.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan presented on Friday opinion that Turkey does not have a positive attitude towards Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership.

“To be outspoken, I’m a little confused,” Niinistö said of his thoughts.

He said he had talked to Erdoğan about a month ago. At the time, Erdoğan himself had highlighted Finland’s NATO intentions and said that Turkey was handling the matter in a positive spirit. Niinistö stated that Friday’s message was different now. And since then, other messages have been heard again.

“I think we need a very clear answer now,” Niinistö said.

He said he was ready to have a new discussion with Erdoğan on the issues he had raised.

Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) at a press conference on Sunday.

Haavisto, for his part, said the situation had not changed since Saturday, when he did discussed Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlun with.

According to Haavisto, it is clear that in the ratification process, countries raise other difficult issues for themselves.

“Then it is very important that we have a discussion with these countries,” Haavisto said.

According to him, there has been a direct and good dialogue with Turkey.

Erdoğan accused the Nordic countries of protecting the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the far-left revolutionary People’s Liberation Front (DHKP-C).

Haavisto comments that the PKK is on the EU’s list of terrorist organizations and through this it is also on the corresponding list in Finland. The matter is therefore unequivocal, he said, and there is no cause for concern for Turkey.

As for the speed of the ratification process, Haavisto had also highlighted positive messages.

He said on the basis of the NATO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Saturday that he expected that after Finland’s decision, various public statements of support would be heard from NATO countries.

“It was also nice to note the comments … that some countries are even competing for who will first ratify this future agreement between Sweden and Finland.”

Marin felt relief and Niinistö “great feelings”

Of the day being historic, decision-makers were also asked at the press conference about their feelings. The answers were poorly worded by Finns. Both Finnish and international journalists asked about the feelings.

“I have great feelings, of course,” President Niinistö said.

“This is a historic day.”

He indicated that the feeling had already begun in the morning when he attended the occasion in honor of the Day of Remembrance for the Fallen.

Prime Minister Marin said at the press conference he was relieved: “My overriding feeling is a relief that this part of the process is now coming to an end.”

Foreign Minister Haavisto and Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (center) both answered the same question about the day’s feelings in Swedish.

Haavisto referred to the urgency and the numerous meetings he has had. However, it was a good time now.

“Feel free.” The feeling is good, he summed up.

“The feeling is okay, or bra,” Kaikkonen said.

In addition to his feelings, Kaikkonen was asked, among other things, whether the Defense Forces’ preparedness had now been increased due to the NATO policy.

He said that there is no immediate threat to Finland. Readiness is adjusted according to the situation. In the last few days or weeks, there has been no need for any radical changes, he said.

Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen (center) said that Finland is not currently facing an immediate military threat.

Next, the NATO decision will be discussed by Parliament

State leadership has now made its line, so the NATO debate will move to Parliament. It will begin consideration of the new report on Monday morning at 10 am

So far, the bet has been that the decision on the matter will not be made until Monday, but that voting will not be possible until Tuesday. Much depends on the extent to which MPs want to speak.

Towards the end of the week, it was thought in the corridors of Parliament that many would like to have their views recorded in the history books and that the debate would not be quite short.

Parliament will first discuss the matter in plenary in a referral debate, after which it will be referred to the Foreign Affairs Committee. After that, the matter returns to the great hall.

If, and presumably when, the government’s report contains a counter-proposal for applying to NATO, Parliament will vote on the matter.