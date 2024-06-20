Security Policy | The government’s foreign and security policy line paper: Russia seeks to strengthen itself in Finland’s neighboring regions

Security policy|President Alexander Stubb’s “value-based realism” is now included in the report.

Finland the security environment has weakened in a fundamental and long-lasting way.

This is the assessment of the Government’s foreign and security policy report published on Thursday, which is the most important foreign policy policy paper of the government period. It reviews Finland’s place in the world and outlines foreign policy priorities and goals.

The report shows the president of the republic, who started at the beginning of March by Alexander Stubb handprint. According to the report, Finland’s foreign policy is based on “value-based realism”, i.e. the definition that Stubb already used during his election campaign.

It is a new concept also in the reports and means that foreign policy is based on democracy, the rule of law, human rights, equality and equality. Similarly, Finland is a realist in security policy: the goal is to secure Finland’s independence and territorial integrity and keep Finland out of wars.

The report according to which there is currently no immediate military threat to Finland, but Finland must prepare for the use of military force or the threat of it against Finland. This is a familiar phrase from previous reports.

The predictions of the previous reports published in 2016 and 2020 came true: they estimated that Finland’s security environment is undergoing strong changes, and the changes can be fast and unpredictable.

This is what happened in February 2022, when Russia started its illegal war of aggression against Ukraine.

Due to Russia’s actions, Finland became a member of NATO together with Sweden, which, according to the report, means a new era for Finland. Now our own national defense capability is combined as part of the alliance’s deterrence and defense.

The report written in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is made approximately every four years, always at the beginning of the new government’s term of office, and all parties participate in its creation through a monitoring group made up of MPs. The report will be approved later in the parliament.

HS goes through what is foreseen in the report this time.

Russia, Russia, Russia

Major the question mark in the report is still Russia. According to the report, it does not respect the sovereignty or territorial integrity of states. The internal development of the country “will remain difficult to predict for a long time”.

The end of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine is not in sight, and the threat of expansion of Russian military operations outside of Ukraine cannot be ruled out.

According to the report, rapid development for the better is not expected, even if the active hostilities in Ukraine end. In addition to war, Russia is capable of various evils: Hybrid influence on Finland has increased, for example the instrumentalized entry of the eastern border.

The intensity, i.e. strength, of hybrid influence and its range of means vary and the threat will not decrease in the near future.

Report assumes that with the NATO membership of Finland and Sweden, Russia will strengthen its military presence and operations on its western borders, depending on how it is able to extract resources from the war in Ukraine.

Russia is also trying to increase its influence in the Baltic Sea and the Arctic region.

Finland’s political relations with Russia are practically severed and bilateral official cooperation is frozen. Diplomatic relations work.

Ukraine, the target of Russia’s attack, is supported towards EU and NATO membership. Support, defense material aid and humanitarian aid will continue “as long as necessary”.

Rescue workers move the body of a person killed in a Russian missile attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on May 31 this year. Three people died in the Russian attacks on the city.

The US provides security

Report appears in the same way as the last time before the US elections, which can be very decisive for transatlantic cooperation.

The report evaluates this cautiously: it states that the political confrontation in the United States has deepened the country’s division, and the commitment of the current administration to multi-centered cooperation can vary.

“The United States expects greater responsibility from its allies in burden sharing and cooperation in strategic competition,” the report assesses.

It is essential for the security of Finland and Europe that the United States commits itself to Europe both through NATO and through bilateral agreements. The report considers it significant that, in addition to Finland, all other Nordic countries have a bilateral defense cooperation agreement (DCA) with the United States.

Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen and US Foreign Minister Antony Blinken at the signing ceremony of the DCA defense agreement between Finland and the US in Washington on December 18, 2023.

China risks have increased

Finland maintains working relations with China, and bilaterally China remains a significant trading partner. However, the risks are increasing, which, according to the report, you need to be aware of and what you need to be prepared for.

Finland’s goal is to reduce economic, technological and industrial dependence on China in order to prevent, among other things, “improper influence efforts”.

Relations are affected by how China reacts to Russia’s war of aggression and how it tightens its relationship with Russia.

The report notes the US and China’s global leadership position. As a result, trade and industrial policy has strengthened in the United States and Europe – in China it has been emphasized for a long time.

The control of technologies and raw materials determines the relations between the great powers.

The rapprochement between Russia and China affects Finland’s relations with China. The picture shows the handshake between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in October 2023 in Beijing.

NATO, EU and UN

NATO membership has raised the threshold for the use of military force against Finland, and in return Finland is able to strengthen NATO with its own defense and crisis resilience.

The EU is still Finland’s most important political and economic framework and community of values. In the EU, Finland intends to continue deepening common foreign and security policy and defense cooperation.

The report emphasizes that it is important for Finland that the international order is based on rules and not on the use of force. The position of the UN is to be strengthened, but the report admits that the inability of the UN Security Council to intervene in conflicts has eroded the credibility of the entire UN system.

Finland became a member of NATO on April 4, 2023, and since then it has participated in decision-making as a full member. Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (left), NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin and Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen talk before the NATO-Ukraine Joint Council meeting in Brussels a week ago.

