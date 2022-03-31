Security policy The French Foreign Minister will visit Finland – a press conference will be broadcast live at approximately 6.30 pm

During his visit, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will meet with Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, President Sauli Niinistö and Speaker of Parliament Matti Vanhanen.

French Minister for European Affairs and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian will visit Finland on Thursday. During his visit, Le Drian will meet with the Foreign Minister Pekka Haaviston (vihr), with whom he will discuss, among other things, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the European security order and bilateral co-operation between Finland and France.

“The changed security situation in Europe requires close cooperation between European countries. The French Presidency of the EU has worked tirelessly to push for a solution. We greatly appreciate the active bilateral dialogue with France, ”Haavisto said in a Foreign Ministry press release.

During his visit, Le Drian will also meet the President Sauli Niinistö and the Speaker of Parliament Matti Vanhanen (middle).