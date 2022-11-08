Security Policy | The Deputy Secretary General of NATO and the Ministers of Defense of Finland and Sweden will speak in Espoo today – Live broadcast from around 10 o’clock

The event organized at Espoo’s Hanasaari cultural center will discuss NATO and Finland’s and Sweden’s future membership of the defense alliance.

Among other things Defense Ministers of Finland and Sweden Antti Kaikkonen (center) and Paul Jonson are speaking today at the Finnish-Swedish Hanakäräj organized in the Hanasaari cultural center on Tuesday.

NATO’s Deputy Secretary General for Defense Policy and Strategic Planning will also speak at the event Jörg See and the US ambassador to Finland Douglas T. Hickey.

NATO and the future membership of the defense alliance of Finland and Sweden will be discussed at the Hana meetings.

The speakers and vice-chairmen of the defense committees of Finland and Sweden are also present Antti Häkkänen (cook), Jari Ronkainen (ps), Peter Hultqvist and Sven-Olof Sällström.

The event starts at 10 a.m. HS will show it live. Jörg See will speak at 10:10 a.m. and the defense ministers at 11:15 a.m.