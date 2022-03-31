Friday, April 1, 2022
Security policy The Basic Finns’ parliamentary group is in favor of promoting NATO membership – live broadcast right now

March 31, 2022
in World Europe
Policy|Security policy

The party’s leaders have already said that they are in favor of promoting Finnish membership. HS broadcasts Ilta-Sanomat’s live broadcast from the Parliament House, where the basic Finnish parliamentary group is currently meeting.

Basic Finns the parliamentary group supports the promotion of NATO membership, says the chairman of the parliamentary group Ville Tavio on Thursday.

It is therefore precisely the policy of the parliamentary group, not yet the official position of the whole party.

The president himself said on Tuesday he had turned to applying for membership in the military alliance. Basic Finns have also spoken out about basic Finns, for example Jussi Halla-aho and Tavio, chairman of the parliamentary group. Tavio already said on wednesdaythat the parliamentary group is ready to decide on its position.

So will the Basic Finns, at Thursday’s meeting, support the promotion of NATO membership as a party?

“I won’t say anything until a decision is made, but of course you can wait that way,” Purra replies.

Chairman turned to applying for membership itself after Russia invaded Ukraine. NATO membership would prevent a possible attack on Finland, Purra believes.

“I do not see NATO membership as an automatic wiper of our problems, but as a desired part of Finland’s security and defense policy palette. It is about Ukraine, but everyone knows that it could also be Finland, ”he explained in a statement on Tuesday.

The Basic Finns’ parliamentary group will meet on Thursday from 2 pm to 4 pm. Information on the group’s NATO position is expected after or during the meeting.

