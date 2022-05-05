Security policy Swedish Foreign Secretary says US guarantees “security insurance” to Sweden until possible NATO membership application is ratified

Minister Linde will continue his journey from the United States to Canada.

Stockholm / Washington

United States guarantees Sweden so-called security insurance until Sweden’s possible application for NATO membership is ratified, says Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde.

Linde met with the U.S. Secretary of State in Washington on Wednesday Antony Blinken as well as several U.S. senators.

The so-called security insurance is a different matter from the security guarantee mentioned in Article 5 of NATO. If Finland and Sweden may apply for NATO membership, ratification of membership by all 30 NATO countries will take an estimated 4–12 months. Only after ratification can applicants become members of NATO.

“I can say that I have spoken with Antony Blinken as well as several senators who are responsible for these issues in the Foreign Affairs Committee. The United States has a great interest in Sweden and Finland going to NATO. The Arctic and Baltic Sea region are believed to have much more weight in security policy and are therefore ready to provide different types of security insurance, ”said Linde, a Swedish TV company. SVTto.

“Of course, I won’t go into details, but I’m very confident that we have an American commitment here. It is not a concrete security guarantee, as it can only be obtained by a NATO member, ”Linde continued.

Linde continues his journey from the United States to Canada and meets the country’s Secretary of State there Melanie Jolyn. He will also meet in Canada with the chairs of the country’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. The topic of the trip is the war in Ukraine and the security situation in the vicinity of Sweden.

“The transatlantic connection has never been more important than it is now,” Linde said.

Shortly after the meeting between Linde and Blinken, it was reported that Blinken had been diagnosed with a coronavirus infection.