Security Policy | South Korean President: Peace on the Korean Peninsula can only be achieved through power politics

Yoon Suk Yeol, who is visiting the United States, assured that the United States will respond with nuclear weapons if North Korea attacks.

South Korea president Yoon Suk Yeol said on Wednesday that peace with neighboring North Korea can only be achieved through the use of force. Yoon also assured that a possible nuclear attack by North Korea will also be met with US nuclear weapons.

“Lasting peace will not automatically come to the Korean peninsula. We can achieve peace through superior force. It is not a false peace based on the good will of the other side,” Yoon said.

According to Yoon, the United States and South Korea have agreed on immediate bilateral consultations if North Korea attacks.

“The response will be swift, overwhelming and decisive, backed by the full might of the coalition, including US nuclear weapons,” Yoon continued.

of the United States president Joe Biden emphasized in his welcoming remarks the “unbreakable bond” and “iron-solid alliance” between the United States and Korea forged in the Korean War decades ago. Now, according to Biden, the allies have become economic powers that keep the Asia-Pacific region “free and open”.

“The future, which holds incredible opportunities, is ours,” Biden praised.

High-ranking representatives of the US administration said even before the visit that the presidents will announce new measures to contain the military threat from North Korea.