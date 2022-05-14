Security policy SDP ends Finland’s position on NATO membership, Marin says focus on ratification process

According to Prime Minister Sanna Marin, Finland must now engage in an active dialogue with NATO member states to ensure a speedy ratification process.

Social Democrats On Saturday, the party council decided to support Finland’s NATO membership. The decision was made in accordance with the proposal of the party government and was also supported by the party’s parliamentary group.

However, the NATO position was not unanimous. 53 members of the Assembly voted in favor of NATO membership and 5 against. Abstentions were left 2.

The outcome of the meeting was not surprising: the party chairman and prime minister Sanna Marin The President of the Republic announced on Thursday that he supported Finland’s NATO membership with a joint statement Sauli Niinistö with.

At the beginning of Saturday’s meeting, he strongly reiterated his position in his speech recommending NATO membership.

“Here is the essence of our decision: would NATO membership increase Finland’s security in a changed situation? Would Finland’s membership in NATO strengthen European security? The answer is that would increase. The answer is that it would strengthen, ”Marin emphasized.

Meeting In a press conference held after 2006, Marin stated that now that Finland’s application for NATO membership seems clear, the foreign policy leadership should focus primarily on engaging in an active dialogue with NATO’s current member states.

“My own focus has already shifted to this ratification process, and to ensuring that it runs as smoothly, smoothly and as quickly as possible,” Marin commented.

At the press conference, Marin also spoke about the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğanin Friday’s comments that he did not welcome Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership.

According to Marini, it is not appropriate to draw sudden conclusions from the opinions of different countries on the basis of individual comments. He emphasized that Finland is currently working primarily to find out what Turkey really thinks about Finland’s membership in NATO.

“We’ve had it before [Turkilta] very different messages, on the contrary, Turkey has said that it does not want to be an obstacle or in any way hinder this process. “

According to Marin, however, Turkey’s statements will not affect the progress of Finland’s NATO process or its timetable.

Before Finland’s application for NATO membership is still scheduled for a meeting of the Foreign and Security Policy Committee (tp-utva) on Sunday, where the President of the Republic and the Government will decide on applying for NATO membership.

After that, the Council of State will submit an application for NATO membership to Parliament, followed by a parliamentary hearing from Monday. Once Parliament has dealt with the matter, it will communicate its position to the Government.

The final decision on Finland’s willingness to apply for membership of the military alliance will be made by President Niinistö on the proposal of the Government.

Saturday’s press conference was also of interest to the international media. There were suppliers from Sweden, Japan and Poland, among others.

Only the question mark that is left in the process is the duration of the parliamentary debate starting on Monday.

The discussion is expected to be lengthy and meandering, as MPs are likely to want to thoroughly justify their own NATO positions.

The chairmen of the parliamentary groups interviewed by the HS on Friday estimate that the debate may continue until Tuesday.

Read more: Monday’s NATO debate coming long and meandering: “Representatives do want to speak in such a historic debate”

Marin also commented on this possibility at a press conference.

“The parliamentary decision-making process takes whatever time it needs. All MPs have the right to speak, ”he said.

“That’s why I’m not saying that, on Monday, Tuesday or any other day,” Marin replied to a question about when Finland would be ready to submit its NATO application.

However, regardless of the timetable, he hoped that Finland and Sweden would submit their applications for membership at the same time.