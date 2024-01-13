Security Policy | Russia turned the base behind the eastern border into a field of death

The Russian Air Force established one of the most destructive bases of its war of aggression next to Finland.

Finland the shortest distance from the eastern border is only about 150 kilometers to the Olenja air base on the Kola peninsula, built during the Cold War.

Previously unknown to the general public, Olenja Airport has become a very notorious place in recent weeks. It has literally become a field of death.

Since the end of December, Russia has been sending waves of heavy bombers from Olenja to attack Ukraine.

The planes have flown from Olenja to the airspace of southern Russia, from where they have launched their missiles at Ukraine after a safe distance. As targets have mostly been ordinary civilians.

of HS acquired satellite images reveal that the Olenja field is literally bulging with Russian heavy bombers.

From the satellite image taken in October, it can be calculated that there were almost 50 different types of aircraft under the open sky in Olenja. Among other things, there were eight strategic Tupolev-95 bombers on the field.

Olenja seems to be begging for Ukraine's military retaliatory strike there. So is it only a matter of time before Ukraine hits Kola?

Before After Russia's February 2022 major attack, there were usually only a small number of operational Tu-22 bombers and transport planes in Olenja.

Olenja became a refuge for Russian bombers after Ukraine started attacking bombers' departure fields in western and southern Russia with drones.

Russia was forced to move the valuable planes away to the Kola Peninsula.

Olenja is also of interest to the intelligence agencies of Western countries. The field seems to have been As a target of observation by intelligence planes of allied countries that have flown in Finland in recent months.

Norwegians according to experts it is possible that Ukraine will try to strike the Olenja base.

Also a researcher Jyri Lavikainen The foreign policy institute speculates that Ukraine would attack Olenja if it could. However, he considers the airport a difficult target:

“Olenja is so far from Ukraine that they don't have any known weapon system that would carry all the way there. If we think about sabotage activities, it is traditionally a heavily guarded area,” he says.

“It is very difficult to see that Olenja could be influenced in any way. It would be quite a show of strength from Ukraine if they could do it.”

Isn't this exactly what makes Olenja an attractive target?

Lavikainen reminds that a good deterrent can of course also be a great target.

“It would be very interesting if that happened. It is difficult to assess in advance what kind of ability they would actually have to threaten it.”

Lavikainen according to a possible attack, Russia would have to disperse more of its bombers around the country. Olenja's air defense should also be further strengthened.

“It would be yet another problem for Russia to solve, but not an insurmountable problem.”

Individual attacks on airfields are not necessarily of immediate benefit in terms of war.

Lavikainen says that the attacks would, however, force Russia to use its resources for something it might not otherwise use.

“Even if it is not decisive as an individual act, it can still be useful.”

If Ukraine attacked Olenja, the nearby NATO countries Finland and Norway would automatically be on the list of suspects in the eyes of the Russians.

Lavikainen estimates that official Russia would have no interest in blaming NATO countries for a possible attack, because Russia does not want a NATO problem. However, it would not prevent Russia from targeting propaganda against Finland and Norway.

Lavikainen says that if NATO countries were to be officially blamed, it would mean that Russia would be under pressure to take some measures. Russia does not want that.

“The whole grand strategy of the Russians is based on the fact that they avoid a war against NATO. Russia seeks to advance its goals by waging wars against the weaker. It has been seen in this war as well. The main interest has been to keep NATO away from it.”

Lavikainen does not consider it likely that the Ukrainians would try to use the soil of Finland or Norway in their possible attack, because it would cause a serious crisis with NATO. Ukraine does not want that.

There were plenty of Tu-22M3 bombers at Olenja airfield three years ago.

I am the airport was built in the early years of the cold war. The CIA reported the first observations of the new field in 1957.

Olenja's concrete runway is 3,500 meters long. It was an important base for Russian strategic bombers during the Cold War.

In the 1970s, an early warning radar warning of ballistic missiles was also completed near Olenja.

The most famous guest at the airport must have been the dictator of Cuba Fidel Castro, who visited the Soviet Union in 1963. The plane carrying him landed at the Olenja field. Pictures of the fur cap-headed Castro's enthusiastic snow games have been preserved for posterity.

Olenja has often been used as a starting point for Soviet and Russian weapons tests.

The world's most powerful nuclear weapon ever detonated, the Tsar Bomba hydrogen bomb, was detonated on Novaya Zemlya in 1961. The plane carrying it took off from Olenja.

Similarly, the Kinžal missile, which became famous during the war in Ukraine, was tested for the first time from a plane that took off from Olenja.

Russian the key elements of the long-range air force are two heavy bomber divisions: the 22nd and 326th divisions.

The headquarters of the 22nd division is in southern Russia in Engels. Engels Air Base is the main location, but there are also planes at Soltsy and Šaikovka military airfields.

In addition, the division has a mixed regiment in Olenja, which under normal conditions has Tu-22M3 and transport aircraft.

The main base of the second, or 326th division, is at the Ukrainka Air Base in the Far East of Russia.

In 2014, the Finnish Defense Forces published an identification picture of the Tu-95 bomber.

Russian the main bombers of the long-range air force are the Tupolev Tu-95, Tupolev Tu-160 and Tupolev Tu-22 and their modernized versions. All of them have been identified from satellite images in Olenja.

Russian heavy bombers are inherited from Soviet times. Their high age is reflected in their low degree of use. A considerable part of the machines is constantly either in service or under repair.

Different sources give slightly different figures for the number of bombers.

Based on public information, however, it is possible estimatethat Russia has about 60 Tu-95MS aircraft, of which only 20–30 can be put into the air at a time, i.e. for operational use.

There are less than 20 Tu-160 aircraft, of which no more than half a dozen are available for operational tasks at any one time.

It is estimated that there are more than a hundred Tu-22M3 bombers in Russia. However, a large part of them are stored in long-term parts, apparently also at the Olenja field. There are a maximum of approximately 45 Tu-22 aircraft in active use.

All of the above-mentioned machines have been used in the bombing of Ukraine. In particular, the large four-engine Tu-95 bombers are the workhorses of the Russian strategic air force.

Tu-160 planes have been used sparingly. The reason is apparently that there are few machines. Russia wants to extend the life of the remaining ones by saving their hulls and engines.

The Tupolev Tu-160 is Russia's most capable strategic bomber. The picture is from 2005.

Russian the problem is that it cannot focus on using its heavy bombers only against Ukraine.

When using the machines, Russia must also take into account the fact that strategic bombers have their own role in creating nuclear deterrence.

Strategic bombers form the third leg of Russia's so-called nuclear triad, which includes land-based, submarine-launched and bomber-launched nuclear missiles.

In recent decades, Russia has been able to modernize its nuclear triad, mainly its submarines. The strategic bomber fleet has clearly received less attention.

in Russia has few heavy bombers compared to the rest of its armed forces. Each machine is therefore very valuable to it.

“If Russia loses a bomber, it won't be very easy to get it back,” says Lavikainen.

Lavikainen reminds that Russia has a habit of modernizing its bombers by utilizing the frames of old planes and rebuilding them, as it were.

“But if the fuselage is destroyed, it will no longer exist, and neither will the new bomber. It's going to shine.”