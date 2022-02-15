Security policy Researcher: Recent positive signals do not mean that the crisis in Ukraine is over

The withdrawal of troops from the vicinity of the Ukrainian border requires confirmation, and a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine is not ruled out, says Niklas Helwig, a researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute.

15.2. 21:06

Ukraine the military situation in the crisis has not changed in recent hours, says a leading researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Niklas Helwig on Tuesday early evening.

According to Helwig, a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine has not been ruled out, although no decisions appear to have been made. According to the researcher, even a small signal of a diplomatic solution is a positive sign, but it does not mean that the crisis is over.

“We are still a long way from a situation where all parties are happy and Russia is refraining from further escalation,” Helwig told STT.

Last Sunday, however, the threat of an attack was felt to be imminent, according to Helwig, while there are now little signs of optimism in the air. However, it is too early to say whether recent events will lead to clear changes in dynamics.

“There have been some messages that Russian troops are partially returning, but this still needs to be confirmed,” Helwig commented on the Russian Defense Ministry’s allegations that troops were being drawn near the Ukrainian border.

Helwig commented on the situation in Ukraine with the Russian president Vladimir Putin and the German Chancellor Olaf Scholzin in the aftermath of Tuesday’s meeting.

Helwigin there is a lot of uncertainty around the situation and possible next steps.

“Positive signals were underlined at the press conference, but there was also an interesting exchange of words, for example, about the war in Yugoslavia, the war crimes committed during it and the need to intervene in the West,” Helwig said.

“Putin actually brought this up as an analogy to what we see in Donbass today.

However, the possible positive mood of the press conference does not necessarily mean that the whole crisis is being resolved.

“The current crisis and the question of finding a solution in this divided area are greater than a single press conference or a single diplomatic encounter,” Helwig summed up.

“However, we should not fall into the trap of getting our hopes up and down with every press conference or announcement.”

Putin said after a meeting with the duo at a news conference that Russia does not want a war. Russia has recently mobilized large numbers of troops near the Ukrainian border and Western countries have accused Russia of planning an invasion of Ukraine. Russia has denied any intentions to attack.

Although Putin claimed that Russia does not want war, the president said the superpower could not refer to the way the United States and the military alliance NATO “freely” interpret the principle of the indivisibility of security. According to this principle, no country should strengthen its security at the expense of other countries.

According to Scholz, permanent security in Europe is not possible without Russia.

“It is clear to Europeans that lasting security cannot be achieved against Russia, but only with Russia,” Scholz said.

Although the press conference held by Putin and Scholz can easily give a rosy picture of the situation calming down and there was cautious optimism about it on Tuesday, there have also been doubts in the West about Russia’s intentions.