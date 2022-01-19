Security policy Prime Minister Marin to Reuters: Finland’s accession to NATO “very unlikely”

However, the Prime Minister emphasizes that Finland will stand behind its European allies and the United States if Russia attacks Ukraine.

Finland is not joining the defense alliance NATO in the near future, says the prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) in an interview with Reuters.

The country’s accession to NATO under Marin’s current government is “very unlikely”.

Prime minister However, Marin emphasizes that if Russia invades Ukraine, Finland will be ready to impose sanctions on Russia with its European allies and the United States.

“[Pakotteilla] would have a really significant impact and the sanctions would be extremely severe. “

President of the United States Joe Biden and the President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö Marin commented sparingly on the telephone conversation on Tuesday. According to Marin, other countries value Finland’s long-term and “practical” relationship with Russia.

Finland However, according to Marini, only Finland will decide on matters and possible accession to NATO.

“No one can influence us, not the United States, not Russia, and no one else.”

However, Marin believes that discussions around NATO and about joining it will intensify in the coming years.