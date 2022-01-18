Security policy Presidents Niinistö and Biden discussed the security situation in Europe at the initiative of the United States

The presidents discussed, among other things, Ukraine.

Finland president Sauli Niinistö and the President of the United States Joe Biden have discussed on the phone on Tuesday, informs the Office of the President of the Republic.

The call was initiated by the United States, the office said. The office describes the call as long. The presidents discussed the security situation in Europe, and in particular the serious tensions at Ukraine’s borders, where Russia has recently deployed a significant amount of its military forces.

In addition, the presidents discussed the possibility of finding a solution to the tense security situation in Europe, according to the chancellery.

Niinistö said on Twitter that the presidents shared concerns about European security.

Niinistö and Biden also talked on the phone on December 13th. The topics were the same: Ukraine and the tense situation in Europe, and possible solutions.

Tensions in Europe have not really eased, although last week saw a “surprise week of diplomacy” as Russia and the Western powers and NATO held several talks. Negotiations were initiated by Russia, which has called for an end to NATO enlargement.

The negotiations were unsuccessful not enough.