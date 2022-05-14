Security policy President Niinistö talks to Putin over the phone – “The conversation was direct and clear”

Niinistö is said to have informed Putin that Finland will decide to apply for NATO membership in the coming days.

Of the Republic president Sauli Niinistö discussed with the Russian president on the phone on Saturday Vladimir Putin inform the Office of the President of the Republic.

“The discussion was straightforward and unambiguous and was held without exaggeration. Avoiding tensions was considered important, ”President Niinistö says in a press release.

In the call, Niinistö had highlighted how thoroughly Russia’s demands for non-NATO membership in late 2021 and Russia’s major attack on Ukraine in February 2022 have changed Finland’s security environment.

By joining NATO, Finland will strengthen its own security, which is not out of anyone, Niinistö is said to have told Putin.

According to the President’s Office, Niinistö had already stated at the first meeting of the presidents in 2012 that each independent nation maximizes its own security.

“It’s about it now,” the press release says.

Niinistö is also said to have told Putin that Finland wants to continue to handle practical issues related to the border neighborhood in a matter-of-fact and professional manner.

Niinistö also raised concerns about Russia’s war in Ukraine and stressed the need for peace.

The President also conveyed the President of Ukraine to Putin Volodymyr Zelensky earlier messages in the same week about securing the evacuation of civilians.

According to the Office of the President of the Republic, the call was initiated by Finland.

Russian According to the Ria Novost news agency, Putin informed Niinistö that rejecting military non-alignment would be a mistake for Finland. According to Putin, Finland is not facing any security threats.

According to the press service of the Russian President, a change in the direction of Finland’s foreign policy would have a negative effect on relations between the two countries.