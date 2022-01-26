Security policy President Niinistö still advocates a consultative referendum on MTV before a possible NATO decision

Niinistö does not believe that Russia expects NATO to actually close its doors to new members.

REPUBLIC OF president Sauli Niinistö still advocates a consultative referendum before a decision on a possible NATO application is taken. No ordinary poll would, in his view, be sufficient in legitimacy.

“I still agree. There is a danger that the nation will be divided if there is not enough legitimacy, ”he said in an interview with MTV at the heart of the program on Wednesday night.

Ukraine in a crisis, he still sees a peaceful solution possible.

Niinistö sees two different entities on the table: one is Russia’s military pressure on Ukraine and the other is Russia’s package of security guarantees.

Russia said on Wednesday it had received a written response from the United States about the security guarantees it wanted. The military alliance NATO also says it handed over its separate written proposals related to Russia’s security concerns on Wednesday.

Russia insisted on security guarantees that NATO would no longer expand east. However, Niinistö himself does not believe that Russia itself expects the United States and NATO to close the doors of NATO to new members.

This is also indicated by the fact that the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated, of course, that Finland and Sweden would decide for themselves whether the countries would apply for NATO membership.

From the EU Niinistö had hope for a faster response to the security guarantees required by Russia. In the end, a response was received.

“Although Russia’s demands are on the United States and NATO, they are on EU member states and the real Union will react if there is any attempt to intervene in its territory. Europe is a stakeholder, if not a stakeholder, ”he recalled.

Baltic Sea in the area of ​​Niinistö sees no particular tension in the military presence.

“The Baltic Sea now seems relatively calm, although it may not be the ultimate truth.”

Regarding Finland’s position, Niinistö stated that tennis is a nice game, but we should not end up as a ball.

Niinistö notes that Russia has also started talking more about the Minsk agreement in 2014. The aim of the agreement was to end the fighting in eastern Ukraine.

Talk of the Minsk agreement increased, he said, after he had last spoken over the phone with the Russian president Vladimir Putin with.