Security policy President Niinisto praises von der Leyen’s promise of solidarity: “Yes, the Union feels its own”

President Sauli Niinistö says he is disappointed with the EU’s response towards the end of the year after Russia made demands, for example, that NATO should not expand. “I’ve been a little disappointed.”

Of the Republic president Sauli Niinistö on Friday praised the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyenin comments on EU solidarity with its Member States.

“It has now been seen that the Union will feel its own if there is pressure on the nation-state member state in its territory,” Niinistö said in a remote meeting with the Political Journalists Association.

Von der Leyen said Thursday in Helsinkithat Finland can count on the “full solidarity” of the European Union.

He meant, in full solidarity, Article 42.7 of the EU’s Lisbon Treaty on security guarantees, which deals with mutual assistance.

The EU has agreed in its Treaty that if a Member State is the target of an armed attack on its territory, the other Member States have an obligation to provide assistance by all available means.

Niinistö is repeatedly asked what the safeguard clause meant in practice.

The article has only been used once, since the 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris, when France asked for help from other member states.

On Friday, Niinistö said he was disappointed with the Union’s response towards the end of the year after Russia made demands, for example, that NATO should not expand.

He said that when the list of requirements was announced, it could be seen that the requirements would apply to some EU countries, Sweden and Finland, but also to all those who have joined NATO since 1997.

“I think this is more of a kind of attitude or mental question, namely the kind of question that if your interests are addressed, will you react or not,” Niinistö said.

“I would have been waiting for that back then, and I have said on several occasions that there was a spinal cord that I would defend my own, including in the Union.”

He said that does not mean Article 42.7 per se. Instead, he means whether it is perceived that this is a matter for the Union.

“I’ve been a little disappointed that it hasn’t been detected.”

Niinistö says he stated such thoughts to Von der Leyen at a meeting on Thursday. According to Niinistö, he reacts in the way he says in public.

According to Niinistö, the content of Article 42.7 was not discussed at the meeting.

In the EU a new security plan, the so-called strategic compass, is currently being prepared. Niinisto was asked about Finland’s wishes regarding the development of Article 42.7.

Niinistö reiterated that Finland has consistently emphasized the need to clarify the content of this article. According to him, the position is certainly still the same. Niinistö said the question was difficult. He did not believe there would be final clarity in the context of the strategic compass.

Niinistö On Friday, he also outlined his views on where the keys to resolving the tense security situation in Europe could be. Tensions have escalated since Russia brought its troops to the Ukrainian border towards the end of the year.

“A possible solution could be – and the most possible solution – for the Minsk agreement to be implemented, or at least to move forward,” Niinistö said.

In addition, with regard to Russia’s so-called list of requirements, the keys would be the continuation of arms control and the possible further processing of issues related to the avoidance of military risk.

“It has become quite clear that the fundamental issues on which Finland has also taken a stand have been resolutely rejected,” Niinistö said, referring to the NATO enlargement ban.

Niinistö said, as before In an interview with the Washington Posthaving understood the significance of the Minsk Agreement after speaking with the President Vladimir Putin with recently. After that, Russia had just emphasized in public that the agreement had been on the agenda.

Niinistö also said that he understood that the Minsk agreement was currently being discussed.

IN FEBRUARY The so-called Minsk II agreement, signed in 2015, is a ceasefire agreement reached in tripartite negotiations between Ukraine, Russia and the OSCE. The contract was midwife in the so-called Normandy line-up, ie Germany and France were also involved.

The agreement outlined the special status of the separatist regions of eastern Ukraine as part of Ukraine.

The agreement ended the offensive stages of the war in eastern Ukraine, with the exception of the so-called Debaltsev motto. In it, Russia and the separatists it supports would adjust the so-called “hotline” to their own advantage as soon as the agreement is signed.